The From the Ground Up – Connecting Agriculture and Health conference will be held in conjunction with the Blackland Income Growth Conference on Jan. 14 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. It is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
“Conference topics will relate to agriculture and health," McLennan County extension agent Colleen Foleen said. "The focus of the conference is to help those working in health-related fields with information that will aid in connecting consumers to factual and reliable information so they can make informed decisions regarding health and nutrition for their families."
The conference will start at 8:50 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Cost for the conference is $50, or $25 for full-time students. Pre-registration deadline is Jan. 8. A catered lunch is included in the registration.
Application has been made for five continuing education contact hours to the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc. and five hours of clinical professional education to the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Teachers will be provided five hours of CPE credit and all others will be provided a certificate for five clock hours of education.
Topics and speakers include:
- "Culinary Medicine: Using Mediterranean Diet Principles to Promote Healthy Eating and Improved Health Outcomes," by Texas Christian University professor Anne VanBeber
- "Addressing the Food and Nutrition Needs of Our Growing Population," by Daniel Hale, associate director for agriculture and natural resources, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- "More than Milk, Connecting the Diary Farm with the Consumer," Joann Knox, Dairy MAX
- "Texas Department of Agriculture Programs and Initiatives," Helenka Ostrum, special programs specialist, Texas Department of Agriculture
- "Technology in Present Day Farm Stewardship," Rodney Schronk, Schronk Agricultural Joint Venture, Shcronk Custom Ag LTD
For more information, call 757-5180.
