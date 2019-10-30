Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES POSSIBLE BY SUNRISE. * WHERE...HOPKINS, KAUFMAN, RAINS, NAVARRO, BELL AND MCLENNAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILLS IN THE LOWER TO MID 20S BY SUNRISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS THAT THE SEASON'S FIRST EPISODE OF SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE PLANTS, AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD ALSO BE TURNED OFF TO AVOID CREATING ICE PATCHES ON NEARBY ROADS, DRIVEWAYS, AND SIDEWALKS. &&