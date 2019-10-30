A strong overnight cold front could leave frost on the pumpkin Halloween morning.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a freeze warning for Waco from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, forecasting a low around 32 degrees with gusty north-to-northwest winds of 20-25 mph.
Residents are encouraged to protect sensitive plants, turn off automatic sprinklers and wear layers of clothes to protect against wind chills in the 20s.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high Thursday of 51, falling to 31 degrees overnight Thursday.
Thursday's freeze would be more than three weeks before the average first autumn freeze for Waco, which is Nov. 22. The coldest Oct. 31 recorded for Waco was 25 in 1993.
The frigid weather is part of a large system that is bringing unusually cold weather to several states, including winter weather advisories in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, National Weather Service Fort Worth meteorologist Sarah Barnes said.
Friday and Saturday will see highs of 59 and overnight lows in the upper to mid-30s, according to the weather service. The weather will warm up in the early part of next week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, according to the forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.