Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Wednesday a fourth person had died of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The victim was a 66-year-old white man who had underlying health conditions, Deaver said during a press conference Wednesday.

Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, said 1,925 people had been tested for the coronavirus in McLennan County, with 3.8% of those testing positive. Of those who have tested positive, 23% have required hospitalization.

As of Wednesday morning, the county has had 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

