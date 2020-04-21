A former employee of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has settled her lawsuit against the chamber in which she alleged she was fired after questioning the selection process for a prestigious woman’s leadership award.
Autumn Outlaw, former marketing and communication director for the chamber, and the chamber reached a confidential agreement, and court documents on file Tuesday do not disclose details of the settlement. Outlaw filed the wrongful termination lawsuit in November 2019 in Waco’s 414th State District Court.
Outlaw's attorney, David Dumas, said the lawsuit "has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties and we have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit." He declined additional comment.
Waco attorney Roy Barrett, who represents the chamber with attorney John Hawkins, said only that the matter "has been satisfactorily resolved." He declined additional comment.
Matt Meadors, chamber president and chief executive officer, did not return phone messages left at his office Tuesday.
The chamber receives public funds from city and county government, but it is not subject to the Texas Public Information Act and can enter into confidential settlements, said Houston attorney Joe Larsen, a volunteer with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
Outlaw alleged Meadors created a “bogus” reason to fire her in retaliation for her questioning procedures used to select winners of the ATHENA Award, an annual leadership award given to a woman who makes significant contributions to the community.
Hawkins said in November that the chamber treated Outlaw fairly and that it denied her claims.
The lawsuit charged that Outlaw was told the reason she was asked to resign or face termination was because of “poor judgment” she used on a social media post.
Outlaw told the Tribune-Herald that Meadors asked her to delete or to at least “soften” a post on her personal Facebook page regarding the owner of local consignment shop who was accused of not allowing a vendor to break a lease after the vendor got a cancer diagnosis.
In the post, Outlaw said she would pay a portion of the lease and said, “That’s awful.”
“It wasn’t handled very well and was not very compassionate," Outlaw said in November. "So, on my own time, not wearing a name tag, not representing the chamber in any way, I went to the store and asked to pay for the full balance. I ended up paying a quarter and left.”
Meadors, her boss, called her into his office later that day, Outlaw said. He showed her a card from the business and asked if she had been there. She said she had, but she was not representing the chamber, Outlaw said in November.
“He said, ‘This is a bad situation. You just can’t go do that. Working with the chamber, you represent the chamber always.’ I told him this had nothing to do with the chamber, and I still don’t think what I said was out of line,” she said.
She said Meadors gave her the option Sept. 12 to resign or be fired from the job she had held since September 2017, saying that she used "poor judgment" on her Facebook page. But Outlaw noted that on the same morning he gave her the choice, she had written him an email expressing her concerns about changes in the ATHENA Award selection process. Outlaw has said she believes she was fired for "asking too many questions" about the selection process.
