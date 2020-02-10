Fitness coach and Baylor University instructor Benny Sims has filed to run for mayor of Waco in the May 3 election, making him the third person to do so.

Sims, 26, moved to Waco in 2015 to earn a master’s degree in sports pedagogy from Baylor University in 2017. He said he decided to run in July.

“I don’t think anyone should run unopposed,” Sims said. “It’s an election, not a coronation.”

District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek announced his candidacy last year, and local businessman and bicycle advocate Dave Morrow filed to run in January. The filing period ends Friday at 5 p.m.

Sims, who lives in North Waco and works at Train Waco, said as mayor he’d prioritize quality-of-life issues like recycling and improving city parks.

“I just feel like I can help move things along,” Sims said.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and coaching from the State University of New York-Brockport in 2014. He coached swimming and high school track and field, but changed careers after being struck by a car. He is currently working toward a doctorate in fitness and exercise science.

Sims said his brother lives in Waco as well, and is working toward a degree in chemistry at Baylor.

Two city council seats are also up in the May 3 election. In District 1, incumbent Andrea Barefield is facing a challenge from nightclub owner Randy Gober. In District 3, attorney Josh Borderud is seeking the seat now held by John Kinnaird, who is not seeking re-election.

