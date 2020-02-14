Waco firefighters rescued a worker who was struck by an excavator and fell into a 16-feet-deep trench along Peach Street on Friday afternoon, officials said.
It appears the worker was standing on metal bracing part way in the trench when the excavator hit and briefly pinned the man, who fell 10 to 12 feet when the equipment was moved away from him, Waco fire Battalion Chief Ben Samarripa said. Firefighters and American Medical Response crews responded to the 400 block of Peach Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. The fire department's technical rescue team also responded, Samarripa said.
A firefighter and AMR team member placed a ladder in the trench, provided immediate aid to the man and placed him on a back board. Crews used a basket to lift the worker out, guiding him along a ladder up to ground level, Samarripa said.
The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries was unknown late Friday afternoon, he said.
The worker is employed by a contractor the city hired for a utility project in East Waco that started in November, Waco water utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said. The $2.8 million project involves the installation of new 16-inch waterlines and 12-inch waterlines and is scheduled to wrap up this summer, Echols said.
