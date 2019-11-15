Woodway fire

Flames leap from a Woodway home late Thursday night. Authorities believe a heater on the back porch may have sparked the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

A Woodway homeowner reported a heater being used to keep pets warm on their back porch likely sparked a fire Thursday night, Woodway Public Safety Department Director Bret Crook said.

The fire caused significant damage to the home in the 13000 block of Riverview Drive, Crook said. Crews responded to a 911 call from the homeowner at about 9:30 p.m. and were fighting the fire for about three hours, he said.

No injuries to residents or pets were reported, Crook said. American Medical Response and the Heart of Texas Fire Corps provided support during the effort, he said. A firetruck remained at the house overnight in case of any flare-ups.

Crook said residents should use caution with heaters. The fire remains under investigation.

