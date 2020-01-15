Waco will elect a new mayor May 2, and candidates started filing Wednesday for that spot and other volunteer positions on local city councils and school boards.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced he would not seek reelection this spring, and two contenders have signed up so far. The deadline is Feb. 14.
District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who filed Wednesday, announced his intention to run for mayor back in October.
Meek said his main goal is to help the city recognize its full potential.
“I’m just really excited to have this opportunity to serve the people of Waco,” Meek said.
David Morrow, 65, also filed Wednesday to run for mayor. Morrow has served as a Waco Bicycle Club officer for five years and has served on several city advisory committees.
“I think the city can move in a positive direction with someone who can do the job full-time,” Morrow said.
He owns a vacation rental business and is self-employed.
District 1
Nightclub owner Randy Gober, 49, filed Wednesday for the Waco City Council District 1 seat, currently held by Andrea Barefield.
Gober said he is a newcomer to politics, having never served on any city boards or commissions, but he felt compelled to run.
“(Waco) needs a change,” Gober said. “I think a lot of things missing in the community need to come back.”
Gober said he is particularly concerned with services for children and elderly residents of District 1, groups he said are under-served.
“I really want to be that go-to person that people come to for the help they need,” he said.
District 3
Attorney Josh Borderud, 40, filed Wednesday for the Waco City Council District 3 seat. He announced his intention to run for the seat in November. He works as a Baylor Law School official and heads the Waco Plan Commission. In the time between announcing and filing, he has filled out his advisory committee and raised about $7,000 for his campaign, Borderud said.
“I’m looking forward to running a good race this spring and I’m hopeful of my chances,” he said.
District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird, who has served in the role since 2012, has said he plans to step down.
Waco ISD
For the Waco Independent School District board election, two candidates filed Wednesday for the District 3 seat, including incumbent Jose Vidana, a 41-year-old mail carrier.
The board appointed Vidana to the District 3 spot in June, after trustee Larry Perez resigned after 17 years on the school board.
Ilda Sabido, 36, also filed for the District 3 seat Wednesday. Sabido is a community volunteer and the wife of District 2 Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido, who was elected to the seat after veteran Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez vacated the seat last year.
Trustee Cary DuPuy’s at-large seat also is up for election this cycle, but no one filed for the spot Wednesday.
Filing does not start until Jan. 24 for the unexpired term for the board’s other at-large seat, currently held by attorney Robin Houston. Houston was appointed at the same time as Vidana, filling a vacancy left when board President Pat Atkins stepped down, also after 17 years on the board.
There is year left on the unexpired term, and filing for the position ends March 3. The deadline for the other two positions is Feb. 14.
Bellmead
In Bellmead, incumbent City Councilman Gary Moore filed for the at-large position Wednesday. Moore, who has served on Bellmead City Council since May 2012, also served as mayor pro tem from May 2014 to May 2015 and as mayor from 2015 to 2017. He was the only candidate to file Wednesday.
Filing ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
