A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in McLennan County, the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported Thursday.
The person was described as a 46-year-old Hispanic man. His death at a Waco-area hospital is the first COVID-related death since April.
The death comes at a time when McLennan County has seen a marked increase in new cases, with 59 reported over the last three days. McLennan County has had 222 COVID-19 cases since March with 86 cases currently active and roughly 6% of the county's population tested for the disease.
