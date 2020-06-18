A fifth McLennan County resident died Thursday from COVID-19, after three consecutive days of record high numbers of confirmed infections since the county started tracking the coronavirus in March, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
The 46-year-old Hispanic man died at a Waco hospital Thursday morning. His death is the first COVID-19-related death reported in McLennan County since April.
The man's death comes at a time when McLennan County has seen a marked increase in people testing positive for COVID-19, with 82 people reporting positive over the past four days. At least 245 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
The health district reported Thursday that 23 more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people actively sick with the disease to 105. That number is almost as high as the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 — 135.
St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church announced Thursday on Facebook that two of its child care employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The church has closed the child care operation until further notice and notified all parents of children who attend. St. Francis plans to sanitize the facility, following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. It is unclear if the two employees were included in McLennan County’s report of 23 new people testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
In all, the health district is monitoring 400 people, including those who are currently sick and their close contacts. Three McLennan County residents are in the hospital, and three others are in local hospitals with the disease.
With more people contracting COVID-19, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he and the commissioners court would consider requiring local businesses to have employees and customers wear face masks when social distancing is not possible, similar to the orders issued Wednesday by officials in Bexar and Hidalgo counties.
The orders by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez come two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order June 3, banning local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who do not wear face masks in public, The Texas Tribune reported.
Felton said issuing a similar order for businesses in McLennan County would be a topic of discussion among the county commissioners and city leaders in the coming days, as they gather more information about where these new infections are coming from. Contact tracing of people sick with COVID-19 has found that some people likely came in contact with the novel coronavirus at graduation celebrations.
"Understanding the virus and how it's being transmitted in our area is important," Felton said. "Hopefully, this is just an aberration, but it may not be. My hope was that we could continue to educate folks on the benefits on using all the suggested ways to stay safe, such as wearing masks and social distancing."
The health district's investigation into the man's death found no indication he had any underlying health conditions, unlike the other four people in McLennan County who have died from the disease, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
McLennan County started seeing an uptick in people testing positive for COVID-19 last week as more people return to work and more businesses reopen, Craine said. The trend continues this week, as the health district is monitoring 400 people exposed to or potentially exposed to the virus.
"We're seeing that wave we tried so hard to stop in March," she said. "It's like a wildfire."
Nine of the 23 McLennan County residents who tested positive Thursday were in their 20s. That age group accounts for 24% of all confirmed local infections, more than any other age group. One individual who tested positive Thursday was younger than 10 years old, the first time the county has broken out people younger than 11 into their own category.
Thursday's numbers also include:
- 1 person ages 11-19
- 3 people ages 30-39
- 4 people ages 40-49
- 5 people ages 50-59
Craine said it is important for people to acknowledge that anyone can become seriously ill from COVID-19, regardless of their age or health, and that the severity of the illness varies from person to person.
"This virus affects everybody," she said.
Texas reported 3,516 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 more people had died, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Department of State Health Services website.
Statewide, at least 99,851 people have contracted COVID-19, and 2,105 people have died as a result of the disease. That number includes 722 Bell County residents, 304 Coryell County residents, 40 Limestone County residents, 46 Hill County residents, 21 Falls County residents and seven Bosque County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. It also includes nine people who have died in Bell County, as well as two people in Coryell County and one person in each Hill County and Limestone County.
The state numbers do not include the most recent information from McLennan County.
