The father of a girl who was injured two years ago while playing at a car show sponsored by the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce is suing the chamber for damages associated with the girl's injuries.
Thomas Morales, of Waco, is seeking from $100,000 to $200,000 in damages from the Hewitt chamber after his daughter was injured May 12, 2018, at Warren Park while attending the Nacho Daddy Car Show, which the chamber has sponsored the past six years.
Alissa Cady, executive director of the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, declined comment on the lawsuit.
The suit, filed this week in Waco's 170th State District Court, alleges the girl, who is identified only by the initials I.M., was injured after she fell head first while exiting a "bouncy house" set up for the event.
"As plaintiff I.M. attempted to brace herself, she suffered serious injuries," the lawsuit claims.
The girl's age and injuries are not specified in the lawsuit, and the family's attorney, Michael Zimmerman, declined comment Wednesday because he said the girl is a minor.
The suit alleges the chamber knew or should have known of the dangerous condition created by the bouncy house, that it presented an "unreasonable risk" of harm to patrons and that the chamber failed to make the condition reasonably safe and failed to provide the girl with adequate warning.
The suit also alleges the chamber failed to supply proper safety equipment, such as soft mats near the exits and sides of the bouncy house or steps, and that the child was injured because of the "negligent, careless and reckless disregard of duty" by the chamber or its employees.
The family is seeking compensation for medical expenses and past and future mental anguish and alleges the girl suffered physical pain and suffering and physical impairment.
