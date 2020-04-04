The Family Abuse Center's 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-800-283-8401.
The Family Abuse Center in Waco is preparing for what COVID-19 could bring to the city, as larger Texas cities begin to raise the alarm about a rise in domestic violence.
Family Abuse Center Executive Director Kathy Reid said some of the center’s clients have lost retail and food service jobs over the past three weeks, and lots of parents, particularly women, are taking extra child care burdens now that schools are closed.
“Our colleagues across the state are telling us they’re seeing big increases in the number of calls they get,” Reid said. “We’re not experiencing that in Waco.”
Still, the center is preparing for the long haul, she said.
Doctors at Cook’s Children’s Hospital raised the alarm after receiving seven patients under the age of 4 in a single week suffering injuries from abuse, according to an article posted at dfw.cbslocal.com. Two of the victims died. The hospital typically sees about six deaths resulting from child abuse in a year, the report quotes the facility's medical director as saying.
In Waco, the Family Abuse Center shelter can usually house 56 people, but it has lowered its capacity to about 35 to enable social distancing, ensuring families do not have to share bathrooms. Some families have moved out of the shelter and into an apartment, freeing up more space in the shelter.
“We’re managing well,” Reid said. “We’re staying within the numbers we want to see. We’re open. All our services are available.”
Some staff members are working remotely. Counseling, case work and meetings with legal advocates are being conducted over the phone or through video conferences, and are available to people not staying in the shelter.
“We’ll do real well if it doesn’t get much worse, but if we start to see what some of the big cities are starting to experience here in Waco, then we’re going to be stretched to the limit,” Reid said.
While the number of local abuse reports does not seem to have increased, people are reporting intensifying violence or abuse under the stress and isolation of the shelter-in-place order, she said.
“Maybe in the past it was just verbal and emotional, and now somebody’s throwing things, or someone is swinging a punch,” Reid said.
She said the situation is comparable to the phenomenon the center sees around the holidays, a stressful time when families are together in close quarters. Add in the number of people out of work and the fact that people’s movements are restricted, and the situation could become considerably worse.
“All of that stress just creates a seed bed where domestic violence can erupt,” Reid said. “We’re trying to provide everything we can to families to help them survive these next few weeks. Our hope is that we will get back to typical times.”
The shelter needs donations of items including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and antibacterial wipes, along with its usual day-to-day needs.
COVID-19 can provide an easy excuse for an abuser to exert even more control over their victims said Diane, an advocate who speaks about her own experiences as an abuse survivor under a pseudonym because her abuser still stalks her.
“When you’re isolated 24/7 with someone who’s watching your every move, how do you make a phone call when they’re in the next room, or the same room as you?” she said.
Church was the one place that provided an escape for her and her children, but with large gatherings prohibited for the sake of safety, she would have been even more cut off, she said. If a victim is out of work, it becomes harder to escape.
“If a victim is used to being the one to go out and get groceries, an abuser can easily say ‘well you’re not allowed to leave the house because you’ll contract the virus and bring it home to me,’” she said. “It could definitely limit what movement might be allowed.”
An abuser also could use the financial aspect of this crisis to justify withholding food or necessities for their victims.
Diane said her abuser was afraid of germs, and financially controlling but prone to reckless spending sprees.
“If you left the house at all, you probably would be bringing the virus back with you to infect him, and you would be doing that on purpose because you don’t like him, that kind of thought process,” she said. “As if anybody could contract the virus on purpose to bring it home to him.”
He was also an avid gun collector, stockpiling guns and ammunition in preparation for a world war he thought was coming and convinced the weapons were a necessity.
According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s research institute, domestic abuse is more likely to turn violent with a gun in the home, and lethality assessments on abuse victims conducted by hospitals and police always ask if there are guns present.
According to data released by the FBI, the number of firearm background checks conducted last month climbed to 3,740,688, a sharp increase over the 2,644,851 conducted in March last year. The numbers do not correlate one-to-one to gun total gun sales throughout the country, but do represent an increase.
Abuse can also play out long after a victim has escaped, through new issues related to child custody and visitation.
Diane said she has heard stories from survivors’ support groups about former abusers using the coronavirus situation as an excuse to keep children who were visiting during spring break.
“Abuse has, at its core, control and coercion,” Diane said. “That is true whether you are looking at physical abuse or verbal, emotional abuse or financial abuse.”
The Texas Supreme Court issued an additional emergency order clarifying that “Possession of and access to a child shall not be affected by any shelter-in-place order or other order restricting movement issued by a governmental entity that arises from an epidemic or pandemic, including what is commonly referred to as the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Diane said it is common for abusers to check phones and email addresses, and victims are unlikely to leave children behind in an attempt to escape alone. The best way to help abuse victims who have been isolated even further by COVID-19 is to broadcast abuse hotline numbers and remind people that shelters, including the local Family Abuse Center, have not shut down and are still accepting newcomers.
“I think it’s helpful for people to know that even though a lot of the world has shut down, there are still services available,” she said. “It might be slightly different than it would have been when we weren’t on shelter-in-place orders, but the services are still there.”
