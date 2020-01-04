Cheryl Gochis just wanted to give her adopted daughter one last chance to reunite with some of the 18 other Chinese girls Gochis and other families adopted in 2003 before the girls graduate from high school and go their separate ways.
Gochis and her husband, Rich, traveled to China in September 2003 with several other families, including five from Texas, to adopt the young girls. At the time, China still enforced its one-child policy, which limited most families to having one child each, preferably a boy. The Chinese government ended the program in early 2016.
Almost 17 years after they were adopted from China, 10 girls and their adoptive families gathered in Waco this weekend to reconnect before the girls graduate high school and life gets busy with planning for college or whatever comes next. Some families came from as far way as California, Michigan, Georgia and Washington.
Gochis, who lives in Woodway, said the last reunion the families had was in 2015 in Missouri. While most of the families stay in touch via social media, usually only 10 families at a time make it to the reunions, which also have been held in Michigan.
Hannah, Gochis' 17-year-old daughter, is a junior at Midway High School. She wants to study dance and photography or occupational therapy in college, although she has not decided whether she wants to attend Baylor University or somewhere out of state, like Pepperdine University or San Diego State University.
Hannah said she had not seen any of the other adopted girls since 2015, at the Missouri reunion.
"We haven't seen each other in a while," she said. "It's fun to reconnect."
Anna Cooper and her adopted daughter, Keira, 17, did not have to travel far for the reunion. They live in Temple, and Keira is a junior at Belton High School who wants to study film editing. Like Hannah, Keira also does not know where she wants to go to college yet.
Keira said many of the girls at the reunion seem interested in medicine and that it was interesting to see how each girl has changed.
"It's crazy seeing how everyone's grown up," she said. "It's nice knowing people with similar experiences."
Her mother, Anna Cooper, said some of the girls have not seen each other since they were adopted almost 17 years ago. Keira is the Coopers' only child, adopted at 10 months old.
"We tried for four years to have children," Cooper said. "We decided it wasn't important how we became parents but that we become parents."
She added that everyone should consider adoption, whether from China, another country or the United States, because so many children need good homes.
Because her mother is Japanese, Keira said people never really questioned her parentage when they were in public together, for they are both Asian. But she always knew she was adopted.
Hannah had a different experience, growing up the younger sister of two brothers: Andrew, 22, and Jacob, 19. Both attend Baylor University, where the trio's mother works as chief human resources officer. Hannah said their relationship is like "any other brother-sister relationship," and she knows how to expertly snap a football.
Gochis said despite the lengthy adoption process, she is glad she and her husband adopted Hannah.
"It was something we wanted to do," she said. "It opened up a whole new world."
The girls visited Baylor University on Thursday before gathering for dinner at La Fiesta. On Friday, they planned to visit Magnolia Table, Magnolia Market at the Silos and an escape room before having dinner at the Gochis' house. The families planned a zoo trip for Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.