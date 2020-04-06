Rains have pelted Central Texas and the COVID-19 pandemic has Greater Waco in its crosshairs, but progress on the $32 million Extraco Events Center expansion continues, with McLennan County and John W. Erwin General Contractor targeting March 2021 for a grand opening.
Hotel and rental car levies will retire the revenue bonds issued for the 80,000-square-foot addition that, combined with the adjacent coliseum, will have 18 volleyball courts available to host tournaments, said Wes Allison, president and CEO of the Extraco Events Center, speaking Monday by phone.
That's relevant, said Allison, "because volleyball for girls ages 14 and under is the fastest growing sport in the nation." Which is why volleyball will have a prominent place in a three-to-five-day opening extravaganza in about a year, when the expanded Extraco complex is introduced to the community.
"We will have the media out, a ribbon-cutting, dignitaries, a volleyball tournament, I'm sure, and we certainly plan to coordinate things with the Greater Waco Sports Commission," said Allison, who Monday was working away from his office at the Extraco Events Center complex. He said the Heart O' Texas Fair Board has hired Jason Elliott, a McGregor native, Texas A&M graduate and former staffer with the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and Waco Convention Center to manage the new facility, approved by countywide voters in 2017.
Besides volleyball tournaments, the venue will accommodate basketball tournaments and other sports-related events, and will increase by hundreds the number of equine and livestock stalls and holding areas available.
Currently, space for animals at the complex is going begging. Weekend horse shows, a steady revenue producer, have been cancelled until further notice.
"We will have additional space for equipment shows and trade shows, and in addition to offering meeting space, we will have one of the largest banquet facilities in this area, with a seating capacity of 3,500. Ultimately, it will be like no other in McLennan County," said Allison. "Conservatively speaking, we think it will add $20 million to this complex's economic impact annually."
"This is a $6 million company," said Allison, referencing the basics of what the Extraco Events Center means to the community, including hosting the HOT Fair and Rodeo, horse shows many weekends and other events throughout the year.
"I expect the new building to add $3.5 million to $4 million annually, when we're fully booked, he said. "In fact, the first couple of years, I expect us to operate at a deficit. Pure operating costs will run $550,000 to $600,000 a year. Those are fixed costs, even before we start having events, and many of those events we'll have to bid on, which means additional marketing dollars."
The economic impact is a separate factor, reflecting the ripples the expanded venue will create throughout the community. Officials have estimated that that will increase to beyond $60 million annually with the new addition.
The county has intentionally taken a piecemeal approach to awarding subcontracts for the project, giving smaller businesses a legitimate shot at securing work. McLennan County commissioners, for example, will vote Tuesday on making the county's 14th payment, an estimated $1.3 million, McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett said in a phone interview.
Bids on some phases have come in lower than projected, allowing commissioners to fund options, including dividers that will give venue management more options in leasing out revenue-generating space. An option to that option included having that portion of the dividers closest to the floor feature darker colors that would not easily show stains.
Of note but not yet necessarily of concern is the revenue to be generated by the 2% surcharge on hotel stays. The coronavirus has devastated the tourism industry, with travel grinding to a halt and hotels reporting floor upon floor of empty rooms. Vacancies mean few, if any, surcharges being paid.
Fortunately, Waco had become a booming tourist destination before the coronavirus forced lockdowns and lockouts citywide.
"We've got enough to pay a couple of years' debt service, even if we didn't draw any more money," said Felton of the approximately $1.8 million the county pays annually to retire the revenue bonds. The surcharge will remain in place an estimated 40 years, say county officials, meaning other projects beyond the Extraco venue expansion will have financing.
Felton would not venture a prediction on when hotels will begin to fill.
"I wish I knew the answer to that. It's a deal we haven't been in before," Felton said. "If people adhere to the rules, keep social distancing a priority, hopefully we can end this thing sometime this summer."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.