The unpredictable virus hit fast and, for a few, horribly hard, causing crippled limbs, paralysis, even death, within days even while most with it thought they had a cold or a mild case of flu.
Parents panicked during outbreaks, keeping their children indoors, away from play and pools, while hospitals scrambled to make beds available.
Communities mobilized to prevent its spread for the virus had no cure, even no one knew the best course of action was. Those who survived the virus' worst strain were marked for life.
And everyone hoped for a vaccine.
It may sound like the coronavirus causing COVID-19, but the virus in question was polio, causing poliomyelitis. Its affinity for children and young people, its lack of a cure and the chilling images of young patients in leg braces or enveloped in cylindrical iron lungs placed polio among America's most terrifying diseases of the 20th century.
Then Dr. Jonas Salk and his researchers introduced a killed virus vaccine for paralytic polio by 1955, followed by Dr. Albert Sabin's oral vaccine six years later. Sabin's live virus vaccine, administered in sugar cubes, protected against all polio strains and within a few years the disease began to fade from public attention.
In its wake, however, were thousands of lives permanently altered by the disease, left to struggle in a society that made little accommodation for them.
Polio was largely low-key and endemic for much of history, but outbreaks became larger and more noticeable in the United States in the 20th century. An enteric virus, or one that passes through the body's intestinal system, polio is transmitted through fecal material and oral contact. Dirty water and dirty hands could pass the virus on, although its transmission and how it attacked the body puzzled researchers for decades.
Texas communities had suffered periodic outbreaks in the early 20th century, particularly in 1916, but the boom of the World War II years primed the state, including Waco, for surges far larger than any in the past. Heather Green Wooten, a medical historian and author of 2009 book "The Polio Years In Texas: Battling a Terrifying Unknown," said the combination of wartime industrial growth, military mobilization and base construction brought people to Texas, providing the polio virus a fresh number of hosts every two or three years.
Polio struck hard just as Americans were putting the war years behind them and looking forward to a prosperous future with their children, making it not only a physical disease but one with emotional heft.
"It was a disease threatening the American Dream as we saw it in those years," Wooten said.
Statewide case totals show polio's unpredictability. In 1943, Texas reported 1,243 cases. Three years later, there were 183 cases. In the record-breaking year of 1952, Waco's worst year, 989 cases were reported.
Unpredictable, too, was its severity. For as much as 95% of people with the virus, it caused flu-like symptoms or stomach upset, if anything. In approximately 1% of the cases, the virus would trigger damage in motor neurons, leading to limb paralysis or quadriplegia, even death.
At polio's peak in America, Houston and Harris County had the second highest rate of polio infection in the nation, following California's Los Angeles County, Wooten said.
Seen first-hand, it was terrifying. Retired Waco bank loan officer John Wright, 78, was 6 and living with his family in Houston when he got polio. He was taken to a children's polio ward, an enormous room filled with small beds with rails to keep children in. Hot pads were placed on patients, a muscular therapy championed by Australia's Elizabeth Kenny, but it was the painful spinal taps, spinal fluid drawn by a big male armed with "a horse needle," that that children grew to fear each day.
"He'd come in the room and we'd just go nuts. They had to hold us down screaming and yelling," Wright said. "It was an absolutely terrifying experience."
Wright's case wasn't paralytic polio and he was home after two weeks. His nerves, however, were raw from the experience and for months would burst into tears for little reason.
Even worse, he found, was what polio could do to others. "My worse memory was seeing my friend in an iron lung. It was awful. It was worse than dying," Wright said.
By 1950, the surges in polio cases led State Health Officer George Cox to warn about "an attitude of hysteria that polio creates in a community." A year later, an outbreak in Odessa that killed eight people had panicked families evacuating their babies and children to stay with out-of-town relatives.
In Waco, polio hit McLennan County school-age students, Baylor University students and airmen at Connally Air Force Base. Parents contracted it from their children. In one case, a pregnant mother died after contracting it from her 3-year-old, who survived. Waco insurance companies started to offer polio insurance in their coverage.
Headlines in the Waco Tribune-Herald and the Waco News Tribune captured the drama during the outbreaks in the early 1950s: "Polio Roars To County Record." "Waco Mother 91st Polio Victim." "Waco Has Fourth Day Without Polio." "Polio-Stricken Mother Notes "Most Thankful" Thanksgiving." "Parents Urged To Take Gamble In Polio Research."
In 1948 the Crippled Children's Hospital was built near the Providence Hospital at Colcord Avenue and 18th Street, over the protest of a few residents who felt it violated zoning codes. In four years, a second floor was added to handle the number of patients. Waco physician Robert Gassler recalled in a 1989 Waco Tribune-Herald interview that he could hear "a-h-h-h-h whoosh" from the iron lung mechanical respirators each time he entered the hospital.
"Everybody you knew who got (polio) was in an iron lung," said Tom Oliver Jr., whose father was a Waco doctor practicing at the time and a member of the McLennan County Medical Society. "A friend's father died from it. The fear among parents was obviously very high, but kids 8, 9, 10 (years old) — no fear."
Before Salk's vaccine, public health officials and doctors suggested possible preventive measures. The rabies vaccine, perhaps, or gamma globulin shots drawn from blood serum. Cities tried communitywide efforts. Marshall had a trash-clearing campaign. Fort Worth sought to reduce its fly population. Waco tracked cases and noticed several clustering along Waco Creek.
The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, founded in 1938, provided the bulk of funding both in care for polio patients and research, with the blessing of the nation's most visible polio survivor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Its national March of Dimes campaign, mirrored in state and local chapters as well as Mothers On The March drives, raised millions of dollars for polio support.
Help also came through national social organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club.
In 1955, three years after Waco reported a record number of 106 cases, the Salk vaccine arrived.
Salk produced a deactivated or dead virus vaccine after years of intensive effort that built upon more than a decade of polio vaccine research. The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis organized a massive, unprecedented field test involving nearly 650,000 children nationwide and with parental consent. The test proved successful and McLennan County was among the first Texas counties to receive the vaccine, administered by injection and requiring boosters.
By the start of 1956, some 20,000 school students received the Salk vaccine, the Waco News Tribune reported in a Feb. 11, 1956, article, but noted that about 6% of parents had refused the vaccine for their children. Waco resident Terry Sutcliffe, 83, remembered no resistance in his family when he and his three siblings marched to the old Waco High School gym on the designated day.
"Mom had all of us go down and get the vaccine," he said.
Not so lucky were Waco High students James "Braz" Walker and Bob Thomas, and later Lions Club colleague Tim Riley, who got polio before the vaccine arrived, Sutcliffe said.
Sabin's live virus vaccine came out for widespread use in 1962. With its higher degree of acquired immunity and its oral delivery by sugar cube, it became the preferred vaccine for both youth and adults.
In 1962, the McLennan County Medical Society led a countywide SOS — Sabin Oral Society — drive that provided free vaccinations to residents on three designated Sundays. While the Salk vaccine helped recipients from catching polio, the Sabin vaccine suppressed the virus' transmission in a community. Waco physician Lawrence Collins helped lead that campaign and later estimated almost 90% of the county had participated.
Within a few years, polio cases in Waco dropped to single digits. The Crippled Children's Hospital, renamed the Central Texas Rehabilitation Center, soon closed. Polio vaccinations joined the others required for children, a rite of passage for preschoolers and parents.
As direct memories of the polio years faded, its legacy continued in the lives of those who suffered permanent injury from the disease, who went through their adult years with leg braces, orthopedic shoes, crutches, wheelchairs and iron lungs. In an age before the Americans with Disabilities Act, schools had no elevators, shopping centers and sidewalks had no ramps.
Wooten interviewed many polio survivors for her book and found their stories a testimony to pluck and resolve.
"It almost created a Type A personality. In the post-war era, society did not accommodate you. A lot of the survivors were high achievers who were going to push as far in their careers as much as they possibly could," she said. "In order to be 'normal,' you accommodated as quickly as you could."
In Waco, several polio survivors left their mark. Bob L. Thomas, a Waco High track star before polio, studied law and built an impressive career from his wheelchair, serving as a state representative, McLennan County Judge and chief justice of the 10th District Court of Appeals.
Braz Walker, in an iron lung for almost 30 years until his death in 1982, became a marine life expert, using a device held between his teeth to write books and magazine articles and take photographs. He donated his considerable tropical fish collection to the Cameron Park Zoo, which named its Braz Walker River Encounter for him.
Joan Chapman, who also used a wheelchair, worked many years with the Veterans Administration and crafted art and jewelry on the side.
In roughly a generation, polio has been eradicated from the United States, which reported its last wild case in 1979. It is still endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria, with 179 wild cases reported globally in 2019 — a number not much larger than those in Waco in the 1952 outbreak.
For retired Waco pediatrician James Ferguson, 71, the lesson learned from polio is that vaccines work. As a child, he was one of the first to receive the Salk vaccine in Akron, Ohio, then the Sabin one in Orange, Texas, where his family moved a few years later.
He remembers being told about the Crippled Children's Hospital when introduced to Waco at the start of his practice in 1984. After 31 years of treating children, Ferguson has little patience for those who downplay the value of vaccination.
"Polio still exists in the world and as long as there's international air travel, it can be in your hometown," Ferguson said. "If we ever don't vaccinate, it could come again."
"I grew up in an era where people would stand in line for hours to get vaccinated," he said. "Go to Oakwood Cemetery and see the little headstones. Those are for whooping cough, polio, malaria."
Wooten, too, wonders if there's a collective will for what is needed to fight COVID-19.
"Parents today don't know how devastating measles can be or diphtheria or whooping cough," she said. "Parents in the 1950s had grown up in an era where you had a lot of diseases. You joined in a community effort to fight them and learned this is what a collective effort will do. We don't have that much these days."
