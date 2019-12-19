Flint Hill Resources recently presented grant checks to area fire departments and fire and rescue agencies.
Elm Mott Fire and Rescue was presented a check for $3,000 as a Helping Heroes recipient.
In the past six years Flint Hills Resources has awarded more than $1 million in grants to emergency response organizations across Texas.
While Flint Hills Resources has been supporting emergency responders for decades, it wasn’t until 2012 that the program became called the Helping Heroes program. Helping Heroes grants are used for safety equipment, training or anything first responders need to help keep them safe and do their jobs more efficiently.
The annual application period opens in June and recipients are selected by a team of internal and external safety experts.
