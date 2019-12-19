Educators Credit Union presented Marines from Waco Toys for Tots with over 140 bicycles on Dec. 12.
As part of a special promotion in participation with several Central Texas auto dealerships, Educators Credit Union purchased bicycles to donate to Toys for Tots.
During the promotion, for every vehicle financed with ECU at a participating dealership or directly at the credit union, a bicycle was donated to Toys for Tots.
“We wanted to do something to give back to the community especially around Christmas time,” said Monica Krenek, vice president of lending. “Toys for Tots helps so many kids have a happy Christmas, so that organization was an easy choice for us. We reached out to several dealerships about partnering with us on this and they were excited to come on board to help us donate bikes to kids.”
Participating dealerships included Apple Sport Chevrolet, Apple Sport Ford, Bird-Kultgen Ford, Chevy of West, CMC Auto Group, Douglass Nissan, Gibbs Outdoor, Gloff Motors Clifton, Jeff Hunter Toyota, Jim Turner Chevrolet, Mark Holcomb Group, Marstaller Motors, Stanley Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Stanley Dodge Gatesville, Stanley Ford McGregor, Sykora Family Ford, University Mazda Kia, Uptmore Motors and Woodway Car Center.
Representatives of the dealerships helped ECU officials and employees load up the bicycles that will be presented to children.
