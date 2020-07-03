After three years of planting seeds, a community garden in East Waco is primed for new growth.
The Waco chapter of the National Women in Agriculture Association is planning to double the size of its garden at the corner of Garrison and Renick streets by expanding to a plot across the street that Waco Independent School District owns next to J.H. Hines Elementary School.
Kay Bell, who heads the local chapter, said the goal is to establish a neighborhood garden where people can volunteer each weekend and take home fresh produce.
“Local, fresh, organic is what we’re trying to promote,” Bell said. “This neighborhood is considered what’s called a ‘food desert,’ so we’re thinking if you could have a community garden, you could get local produce here.”
East Waco has long been considered a food desert, a low-income area with poor access to grocery stores or supermarkets. Last year, plans for a healthy grocery store on Elm Avenue fell through.
Starting this summer, volunteers from local nonprofit Vision 4 Youth come every Thursday to help tend the garden’s yellow squash, oregano, sage, cucumbers, okra and watermelon planted in tires along the perimeter. Bell, who maintains a 3-acre farm in Bellmead, said the local Women in Agriculture chapter wants to teach younger generations about the importance of agriculture.
“Our members are a little older, and we have seven members,” Bell said. “They sometimes can’t work in the heat. I’m the youngest one, and I am not young. I’m usually the one that’s out here working.”
The local chapter has also won a National Resources Conservation Service grant to create a butterfly garden in the neighboring plot, which would include plants that provide food and habitat for all stages of a butterfly's life cycle.
Philip Stone, the founder of Vision 4 Youth Waco, said the nonprofit focuses on youth volunteers who work with the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce and Waco Police Department’s Blue Guardian program.
Shannon Montgomery, 13, said he has enjoyed the time spent outdoors. He has never been into gardening before but is considering planting his own squash, cucumbers and watermelon at home.
Clairion and Rachel DuBose, sisters from Gatesville, were in town tending the garden as well.
Clairion DuBose said that as a senior in high school, she met Bell at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, where they struck up a conversation about their shared love of agriculture, and Bell took her to a National Women in Agriculture Association conference.
“When she told me she was out working with kids, and I was really interested in that, because I used to be a camp counselor when I would be here for college breaks,” she said. “Since that’s not happening, if there’s any way to be involved in agricultural and helping people do more, that’s what I want to do.”
Now studying agricultural sciences at Cornell University, she said she decided to volunteer at the garden after a planned soil research internship in South Dakota was canceled because of COVID-19.
Fond memories of her grandmother’s garden led her to study exactly where her food comes from as an adult, something she wants to help other people learn to do, Clairion DuBose said.
“Going to school at Cornell, there’s a lot more wealthy people, and they’re really into knowing where their food is coming from and checking the back,” she said. “In other communities, where there’s not as much of an abundance, they just need food on their plate. They just know they need to eat.”
Rachel DuBose, who attends Drake University, said she was mostly just along for the ride with her sister. While she does not share the same passion for growing things, she has enjoyed volunteering, she said.
“At times it’s like ‘Is this a weed or a plant?’ But it’s pretty fun,” Rachel DuBose said. “It’s something I would have never seen myself doing normally, but it’s been cool to connect with the earth in a way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.