Early voting centers for the July 14 primary runoff election are closed Friday and Saturday because of the Independence Day holiday.
Early voting will resume from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through July 10. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide masking order announced Thursday will not apply to the voting process, according to McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe.
“The order did not apply to voting, so we can strongly recommend (masks), but that’s it,” Van Wolfe said Thursday.
Through four days of early voting, McLennan County residents have case 7,073 ballots, including 4,711 in the Republican runoff and 2,362 in the Democratic runoff. Of that total, 4,070 are mail-in ballots, and 3,003 were cast in-person through Thursday. Van Wolfe said turnout has been better than average for a runoff election, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She also praised the election workers staffing the county’s five early-voting locations.
“They’re pretty much on the front line of democracy right now,” Van Wolfe said. “I really appreciate that they’ve been willing to serve.”
McLennan County continued its recent spike of new positive COVID-19 test results this week, adding 548 of its 1,292 total cases since early voting started Monday.
The Democratic Party runoff ballot includes MJ Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senator; David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy for District 17 U.S. Representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo for Railroad Commissioner.
Republicans are choosing between former Congressman Pete Sessions and businesswoman Renee Swann for District 17 U.S. Representative; and between Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West for judge of 19th State District Court.
Early voting locations include the Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court; the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; and the Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Drive.
McLennan County voters can use any of the five vote centers, regardless of where they live in the county.
