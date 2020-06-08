Unseasonably warm weather Monday didn't stop kayakers from launching at Brazos Park East. A high of 97 was reported, 7 degrees above normal, and a high of 98 is forecast Tuesday. June has been dry so far, but year-to-date, Waco has seen some 26 inches of rain, about 10 inches more than normal.
