She is a stranger to her own parents, and she is having to fend for herself in the wild.
But the bald eagle that was rescued and rehabilitated after falling from a nest at Lake Waco last spring appears to be doing just fine.
The eagle, still nameless after nearly a year of intensive training in San Antonio, was released March 29 near the Lake Waco dam, across the lake from Reynolds Creek Park, where her parents had nested.
She was spotted as recently as Thursday, Lake Waco park ranger Mike Champagne said, a good sign that the training took.
"The rehab folks taught her how to to hunt, fish and fly," Champagne said. "They're very good at it, apparently. There's a really good chance that she'll be successful. She may venture off and find an area that suits her. You can release an eagle into an ideal area, but they will make decisions on their own."
The road to reintroduction was not easy. The 12-week-old eagle and her sibling were discovered on the ground after an overnight storm on April 17 last year that broke a limb supporting their nest. Local photographers, wildlife workers and lake park staff worked to try to rescue both eagles, but the other eaglet had severed a blood vessel and did not recover.
After a temporary stop at Wildlife Rehab Lorena, the surviving eagle was sent to Last Chance Forever, a bird of prey conservancy organization in San Antonio, for a boot-camp style course in wilderness survival. At first, the eagle was unable to even use its legs or eat prey that had not been cut up.
"A long time ago it would have been put into a zoological park or a nature park," Last Chance Forever Executive Director John Karger said. "Bald eagles and golden eagles are very difficult to reintroduce. The first thing we had to do was to get the bird up and flying. It had no parents (to teach it). The only thing it had was genetic programming in its brain. The rest we had to bring out."
The 40-year-old organization bases its training on time-tested falconry techniques, which involve teaching the bird to perch on the trainer's hand.
"You develop a relationship with the bird, not as a pet but a partner," Karger said. "The bird trusts you but doesn't love you. The reason its trusts you is that you build a relationship with food."
The trainers hid food in "lures" that looked like rabbits and eventually introduced live rabbits the bird had to hunt. At the same time, the bird had to learn how to snatch a dead fish from a pool, then progress to catching live fish. The trainers use hunger as the main motivator.
"We're not going to starve the bird, but we are under a no work, no eat situation," he said. "We had to make sure the bird could capture live game on the ground, live game in the water and be able to identify and eat it."
Eventually, the eagle was integrated with other eagles at the center and was able to feed with them, a sign that she recognized herself as an eagle and not prey.
Karger, a former corporate researcher who has been rehabbing birds for half a century, said the training is labor-intensive but rewarding.
Though the bald eagle has been delisted as a federal endangered species after making a comeback in recent decades, Karger said this subspecies, the Southern bald eagle, still needs protection.
He said it is encouraging to see bald eagles returning to places such as Waco where they had long been missing.
"There used to be no eagles west of Interstate 35 for over 50 years," Karger said. "These guys are indicators of environmental health."
Lake Waco has had at least one pair of nesting eagles since 2009. Photographer Brian Boyd, who has documented the eagles for more than a decade, said he believes the Reynolds Creek pair is nesting on the North Bosque River just upstream of Lake Waco, while another pair is nesting with chicks on Hog Creek.
Karger discouraged U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff at Lake Waco from reintroducing the juvenile eagle anywhere near its parents, but they worked together to find suitable hunting territory for the newcomer.
Boyd, who was on the scene during the initial rescue and has posted photos of the eagle on his popular Facebook page, said the successful reintroduction is a rare bit of good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
"We were all concerned about whether she'd be able to come back," he said. "There's not a week that's gone by that someone in Waco wouldn't ask me about the eagle, and when is she coming back. The whole community is interested in her."
