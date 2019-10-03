Last month will go down in the record books as one of the hottest and driest Septembers for Central Texas, with Waco receiving less than a quarter inch of rain the entire month, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
The average temperature for the month was 85.7 degrees, breaking the old record by 0.1 of a degree, said Lamont Bain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
"It barely edged it out," Bain said. "The last time we had a September this warm was back in 1977."
There were only four days in September when the high temperature did not reach above 95 degrees, Bain said. There were five days when the temperature soared above 100 degrees.
In addition to the blistering heat, the area has seen a lack of precipitation that has led some farmers and ranchers to become concerned about how they will fare through the winter, said Shane McLellan, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent for McLennan County.
"Any time we have extended periods of dry weather it's going to stress the landscape," McLellan said.
The Waco Regional Airport recorded 0.17 of an inch of rain for the entire month of September, making it the fifth-driest September on record, Bain said.
The driest September was in 1956, when no "measurable precipitation" fell. In 1931, the weather service recorded 0.03 of an inch of rain, and in 1910, it recorded 0.012 of an inch. The fourth-driest September was in 1982, at 0.15 of an inch of rain.
"Plants just aren't used to that. It's scary to be this dry," McLellan said. "We just need the rain. You can't replace what Mother Nature provides."
Much of Central Texas is in what the Weather Service considers severe drought, and parts of Bell County are in extreme drought, Bain said.
"The potential for things like grass fires will increase given that there's not been a lot of rain and much of the vegetation has shriveled up and died," he said.
Relief could come as early as Thursday evening in some parts of Central Texas, but most locations will remain dry, Bain said.
"At this point, we'll take anything we can get," he said.
The high for Friday is 90 in Waco, but by Saturday temperatures should return to the mid-90s, Bain said. Cooler air may descend on Central Texas early next week, with highs in the 80s.
"There's going to be a pretty good chance temperatures are going to remain above normal," he said. "We'll still see shots of cooler temps, but the general trend of above-normal temperatures will continue."
Bain said longer term forecasts show above normal temperatures going into the winter, but Central Texas will still experience occasional bouts of cold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.