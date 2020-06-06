Childhood immunizations appear to have nosedived since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Waco and McLennan County, reflecting a nationwide trend, according to a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some local health care officials, including with the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Family Health Center, have expressed concern that fewer children are being immunized from diseases that have vaccines, while the world is battling COVID-19, which has no vaccine.
That combination has the potential to overwhelm local health care systems if an outbreak occurs, said Dr. Kelley Reynolds, chief medical officer of the Family Health Center, a nonprofit federally qualified health care provider with 16 clinics in McLennan County.
Another cause for concern is the fact that doctors and scientists do not yet know how other infectious diseases interact with COVID-19, Reynolds said.
The CDC reported a “notable decrease” in the number of childhood vaccines ordered through a federal program that provides immunizations to half of all children in the country. The decrease started the week after March 13, when President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency.
The report also notes that the drop in childhood immunizations might indicate children and their communities are more at risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
“As social distancing requirements are relaxed, children who are not protected by vaccines will be more vulnerable to diseases such as measles,” the report states.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District saw a significant decrease in the number of immunizations given to children in April and May, compared to last year. That could be because McLennan County had issued a stay-at-home order through April, which prompted the health district to offer immunizations by appointment only, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
Number of immunizations administered by the health district for children 18 and under:
- April 2019 — 160
- April 2020 — 23
- May 2019 — 147
- May 2020 — 39
Reynolds said people do not want to come into the clinic because they do not believe vaccines are an essential health service and they do not want to potentially expose themselves to the coronavirus at the doctor’s office.
The U.S. and Texas have both seen recent measles and whooping cough outbreaks, despite both diseases having vaccines. If people do not get their children vaccinated, it is possible the local health care system could become overwhelmed by a non-coronavirus outbreak, which would hamper health care workers treating anyone with COVID-19, Reynolds said.
“Typically, the vaccines we have developed are for infections that potentially are very serious if enough people are infected,” she said. “It’s important for us all to continue to be fully immunized, especially at this time.”
If at any point the Waco area has a surge in COVID-19 cases and the health care system is overrun with patients, it would be difficult for other patients to get the proper treatment for another deadly virus, because so many resources would be diverted to COVID-19 patients, Reynolds said.
“You can imagine if it became worse, like in New York City, that would be a potential problem,” she said.
