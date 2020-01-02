The fate of Waco's only off-leash dog park is unclear after the veterinarian who owns it retired from the clinic she operated next door. Loyal users, meanwhile, are rallying support to keep the park open.
Dr. LuAnn Ervin, owner of Texas Animal Medical Center, retired Jan. 1 from her practice at 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Clinic staff told the Tribune-Herald on Thursday that Ervin's retirement ended her tenure as owner of the 24-hour vet clinic. The neighboring Heart of Texas Dog Park sits on land Ervin also owns.
Paige Hill, who lives nearby in Bosqueville and frequents the park with her dog, Anakin, said she was shocked Thursday when she saw a closure notice posted at the park's entrance. The HOT Dog Park closed effective Wednesday, the notice states.
"I was out there on the 30th and there was no sign," Hill said. "I had woken up a little early and taken him out there, because I live 2 or 3 minutes away from them, and when I went, the sign was there. It was probably just a 24-hour notice, and there was nothing before that."
Will McLean went to visit the park Thursday with his dog, Hildy.
"I moved here in July for graduate school with my fiancee and we've been going out to the dog park between three and four times a week," McLean said. "We've loved being at the dog park, and the people are so nice so it was quite a surprise when we saw the sign posted that it closed."
Ervin opened the park to the public in 2011. It was free to use for anyone over the age of 16 with a dog over the age of 6 months with up-to-date vaccinations. Two years ago, another sign went up at the park that led users to rally to prevent its closure.
“The clinic cannot continue to pay for repairs at the park due to selfish stupidity. … If this is the goal of the people who come to the park, I will have no choice but to close it,” the previous sign read.
Attempts to reach Ervin on Thursday were unsuccessful.
A community has formed among dog park users, and they know the importance of having an off-leash park in the Waco area, said Kristi Rogers, a China Spring resident who visited the park Thursday.
"I live on 5 acres, but for me the loss of the dog park will be sad because it's the loss of a community," Rogers said. "There are people here that will feel a way bigger loss because they live in an apartment and can't let their dogs run for exercise without an area like this. … I am hoping whatever happens, we can work with Dr. Ervin or the city or someone else to keep the dog park here."
Dog park users created a Facebook group, "HOT Dog Park Waco," this week to rally support and volunteers to work with Texas Animal Medical Center staff to keep the dog park open. A sign promoting the group was posted below the closure notice at the park Thursday. Anyone interested in volunteering can get more information by calling the center at 753-0901.
The center remains open for boarding, grooming and any other services that do not require a veterinarian, but for now, no vet is on-duty.
