Dennisa Poling felt a sense of thankfulness as she walked around the burnt shell of her China Spring-area home Wednesday.
She has seen an outpouring of support since last Thursday, when she escaped a house fire with her 24-year-old goddaughter, who is legally blind and uses a wheelchair.
"I feel like I am in debt to everyone," said Poling, 52. "I've never been the type of person who needs something. I've always been the one giving, but I cannot thank everyone enough for what they've done for us this last week."
Poling on Wednesday sorted through hundreds of donated items that were collected at the offices of Air Net LLC, a China Spring internet provider whose employees helped the family organize the assistance. Joining her was Ashli Pound, who lives with her and is the mother of her 2-year-old granddaughter.
"It is heart-wrenching, because whether people know you or not people have been helping us so much once they saw that our house is gone," Poling said. "My thing is, I've never been a charity case. We've always helped people and now we have nothing, but all these people have helped us and I just want to thank every single person."
Fire crews were called around 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 26. to Poling's home in the 300 block of Furlong Way in the Highland Park Estates neighborhood north of China Spring. Heavy smoke poured out of her four-bedroom home and flames took over one side of her home, resulting in a total loss.
Poling was at home with her goddaughter, Savannah Cochrane, who has cerebral palsy and uses a breathing tube.
"I was home with Savannah that morning and we were taking care of business, but then I smelled smoke," Poling said. "Then it got stronger, like it was a definitive smoke, and when I saw the kitchen was filling up with smoke, I knew we had to get out."
Poling moved Cochrane out as smoke billowed out of the house. Poling said she grabbed medical supplies and ran back inside to get her goddaughter's medicine from the kitchen. She left the phone inside and had to flag down a passerby to call for help.
The house fire displaced six family members, including Pound, who was not around at the time of the fire. Pound said she was shocked at the news.
"I was flabbergasted. I didn't know what to do when I got the call that the house had burnt down," she said. "I didn't get to go out there until the fire was put out and the house had collapsed, but when I showed up, all the windows were burnt out, almost like they'd exploded. Everything was gone."
Pound and Poling walked around the home Wednesday, looking through charred debris. Both women pointed out what remained of bedrooms and recounted keepsakes that were lost, but reminded each other about the love and support the community has given their family.
"You can either laugh or cry," Poling said. "This is was just before our 25th wedding anniversary and just a couple days ahead of my husband's birthday. I told him we are not doing this again in another 25 years."
Pound marked her 23rd birthday on Monday. Instead of presents, however, the two women sorted through donations regional residents had collected at the internet provider offices.
Melissa Dwyer, office manager at Air Net, said the assistance drive has brought in money, clothing, toys, and 480 pounds of dog food for the family's four dogs. She said more donations are not needed at this point, just prayers.
“The outpour has really been incredible and this community really has made a huge difference for this family,” Dwyer said. “We’ve gotten to the point that if there is something they can’t use, we are going to donate it to someone else, because the love has been incredible.”
Poling said she ultimately plans to rebuild on the same spot using insurance money. In the meantime, she has learned about the generosity of neighbors.
"Family is not our bloodline," she said. "We might not all be blood-related, but this is my family and I feel like my family is so much bigger now."
