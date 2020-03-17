McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials are crediting Sgt. Michael Graham and patrol deputies Steven Strahl and Colt Braziel for saving a man’s life last week after his leg was caught in a wood chipper at a work site near Gholson.
The trio of deputies applied a tourniquet to the 24-year-old man’s leg and helped pull him from the wood chipper, ensuring a medical crew had time to transport him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center by helicopter, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
“We are very proud of the work they did and how fast they reacted,” McNamara said. “That is just a part of our oath, to serve and protect, for many things. And all law enforcement protects from criminals, disasters, weather and accidents, so these guys more than likely saved that man’s life.”
Graham, Braziel and Strahl responded to a “man down” call at about 2 p.m. March 10 at a site on Mary Ware Drive near Gholson, where subcontractors for an electric company were clearing brush away from power lines, Graham said.
“Basically his right leg was caught in the wood chipper almost up to his knee,” Braziel said. “Luckily he was able to pull the emergency bar himself and stop the chipper.”
Graham said the man was unable to get out of the machine on his own but was able to communicate with him as he applied a tourniquet. A tourniquet , typically a strap with a tightening mechanism, is used on an appendage to reduce blood flow to a wound causing a life-threatening amount of blood loss when other methods are ineffective or impossible.
“He was able to tell me his name and he was very calm. He never screamed,” Graham said. “I couldn’t see any blood, but to make sure, I put a tourniquet on his leg to help control any bleeding.”
Strahl spoke with the man’s coworkers, who assisted the deputies as they pulled him out of the machine. American Medical Response paramedics arrived and provided aid in preparation for his transport by helicopter.
“Every deputy has at least one tourniquet,” Graham said. “The tourniquet definitely helped save most of his leg.”
The worker had emergency surgery and had his foot amputated above the ankle but has been recovering since, deputies said. Graham said the man told him he had kicked a tree limb that was wedged outside the chipper’s feeder tray when a limb caught on his pants and pulled him in.
“I am absolutely planning on presenting the deputies with a life-saving award for their immediate actions,” McNamara said. “I cannot be more proud of them and the work they did to save his life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.