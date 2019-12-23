A former Waco day care owner convicted of murder for giving a baby a toxic amount of Benadryl is set to get a new trial after an Amarillo appeals court found fault with the jury instructions in the original trial in 2015.
The 7th Court of Appeals on Friday reversed the murder conviction of Marian Fraser, ruling that an "egregious" error by a Waco district judge involving the definition of "reckless" behavior prevented her from getting a fair trial.
The same appeals court previously reversed the murder charge in 2017 on different grounds, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals vacated that ruling in September, sending the case back to the 7th Court.
Frazier, 56, has been free on a $50,000 appeals bond since the top court's reversal.
Frazier was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the March 2013 death of Clara Felton, a 4-month-old infant in her care at Fraser’s former Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive.
The baby, granddaughter of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, died after being given a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, while in Fraser’s care. Trial testimony revealed 15 other children from her day care tested positive for diphenhydramine.
In the 2015 trial, Fraser, who operated the day care in her home for 25 years, testified she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without their parents’ knowledge or consent. The Feltons and a dozen other parents whose children tested positive said they did not give Fraser permission to give their children Benadryl.
Tarrant County prosecutors took over the case after McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna recused his office based on his personal connections with parents who sent their children to the day care.
In the newest opinion, written by Judge Patrick Pirtle, the 7th Court said 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother's instruction to the jury about the definition of reckless behavior was not proper because it was not sufficiently "tailored" to the facts of the case.
Also, the judge's jury instruction "presumptively assumes" that administering an infant diphenhydramine to be an act clearly dangerous to human life. Strother erred by combining two separate elements — that she administered the drug and that it was an act clearly dangerous to human life, according to the 7th Court's opinion.
Those were elements that the jury should have decided independently, and the error was so serious that it was "egregious," the court ruled in awarding Fraser a new trial.
A spokesman for the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office was unsure Monday if her office will appeal the ruling again to the Court of Criminal Appeals.
Waco attorney Alan Bennett, who represents Fraser on appeal, said he is pleased with the court's ruling.
"From the beginning, we had grave concerns about serious errors in the court's jury charge," Bennett said. "Ms. Fraser is grateful that the court of appeals carefully reviewed those errors and reversed the conviction so that she can receive a fair trial with an appropriate jury charge," Bennett said.
