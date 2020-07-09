Members of the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution in Waco recently collected and sent two boxes of much-needed supplies — bar soap, liquid hand soap, toothpaste and diapers — to the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Arizona.
Though the chapter is not currently meeting in person due to COVID-19, members are still busy with various patriotic, educational and historical preservation projects, keeping within governmental guidelines for safe practices.
The Navajo Nation is experiencing one of the highest infection rates per capita of COVID-19 in the United States, and about 30% of Navajo homes don’t have running water for washing hands.
The Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR was organized in 1902, with the first meeting on Feb. 13, 1902. The organization’s namesake, Henry Downs Jr., served as a captain in the colonial militia and was a justice of the peace in his district. He was also a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, purported to be the first declaration of independence in the 13 colonies.
For more information, follow the chapter on Facebook or visit www.texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.