Navajo boxes

Henry Downs DAR regent Angela Granger holds boxes of much-needed supplies that the chapter members collected and sent to the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Arizona. Included were bar soap, liquid hand soap, toothpaste and diapers.

 Vicky Kendig photo

Members of the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution in Waco recently collected and sent two boxes of much-needed supplies — bar soap, liquid hand soap, toothpaste and diapers — to the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Arizona.

Though the chapter is not currently meeting in person due to COVID-19, members are still busy with various patriotic, educational and historical preservation projects, keeping within governmental guidelines for safe practices.

The Navajo Nation is experiencing one of the highest infection rates per capita of COVID-19 in the United States, and about 30% of Navajo homes don’t have running water for washing hands.

The Henry Downs Chapter of the DAR was organized in 1902, with the first meeting on Feb. 13, 1902. The organization’s namesake, Henry Downs Jr., served as a captain in the colonial militia and was a justice of the peace in his district. He was also a signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, purported to be the first declaration of independence in the 13 colonies.

For more information, follow the chapter on Facebook or visit www.texasdar.org/chapters/HenryDowns.

Recommended for you

Load comments