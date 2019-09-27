A Crawford native living in Georgia was critically injured and three of her children died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Thompson, Georgia, according to Georgia media reports and local officials.
Bryson Dinger, 16, who was driving, was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m. Friday at Augusta University Medical Center, and his siblings, Bella Dinger, 12, and Bostyn Dinger, 14, died at the scene after being ejected from their SUV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The children's mother, Tasha Daniel, 41, was riding in the front seat and remained hospitalized Friday morning, the Journal-Constitution reported. Daniel graduated from Crawford High School in 1996 and lives in Georgia with her family, local officials said.
The Georgia State Patrol determined Bryson Dinger failed to yield while making a left turn, according to the Journal-Constitution report.
