The Cranfills Gap Volunteer Fire Department received a 2019 Freightliner large brush truck thanks to a $200,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
The truck has pump controls in the walk-through and at the back of the truck, a backup camera with communication capabilities and remote radio headsets for safety.
“Our volunteers help cover a large service area that spans into two counties,” said Cranfills Gap VFD Fire Chief David Witte. “This new truck will allow us to respond with an 800-gallon water supply and a foam-producing PRO/pak. The truck has a walk-through behind the cab and a large front bumper designed to provide a safe platform when fighting a wildland fire.”
The truck was manufactured specifically with wildland firefighting in mind but can also be used for traffic control after a vehicle accident, Witte said.
Three generations of the Witte family have served in the Cranfills Gap VFD since the volunteer fire department was created in 1963. Witte has been with the department 47 years.
Twenty volunteers fill the firefighter roster and the department has junior volunteers that donate their time giving back to the community.
Texas A&M Forest Service works to save lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments to acquire firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.