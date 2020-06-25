McLennan County officials reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, setting yet another daily record.
The new cases bring the cumulative count to 552 confirmed cases, 362 of which are active, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
Fifteen COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including four patients on ventilators, the district reported. Six people have died of COVID-19 in McLennan County with 184 have recovered from the disease.
Of the new cases reported, 65 were 50 years or younger, including 25 people in their 20s. The health district reports that it is actively monitoring 556 people, including positive cases and their close contacts.
A fourth jailer at the McLennan County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 , said McLennan County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong. One tested positive Tuesday and two tested positive on Wednesday.
A kitchen employee of Trinity Commercial Contractors, which supplies food to the jail, tested positive last week. The kitchen connects the McLennan County Jail and Jack Harwell Detention Center, but no Harwell inmates or staff members have tested positive for the virus, Armstrong said. No inmates at either facility have tested positive.
The recent surge in new cases statewide — 11,000 in the previous two days — led Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to halt elective surgeries in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas to save hospital space in those metropolitan areas. Abbott also said the state would “pause” its reopening, effectively freezing businesses at their current level of occupancy.
