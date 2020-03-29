For almost a year, Waco's collective gaze was fixed on the $341 million upheaval wrought by the rebuilding and widening of Interstate 35, a project featuring major demolition, traffic diversions and an influx of hard hats and heavy equipment that promised to disrupt life for years.
Then COVID-19 came along, and I-35 took a back road.
No longer is it merely inconvenient to navigate orange cones and detours to reach that favorite restaurant, retailer, house of worship or office building. People are getting sick, or hunkering down at home to keep themselves and others healthy, or yearning for updates on the coronavirus pandemic here and afar.
Webber, the Houston-based contracting firm tackling the I-35 project, continues to set an impressive pace, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said by phone Saturday.
"The contractor continues to work 24/7," Roberts said. "Obviously there are some considerations that have to be made from the standpoint of social distancing, but by the same token, transportation is an area that has been deemed essential. The project is moving forward with caution but also with the desire to meet the original intents and timetable."
Original TxDOT estimates placed the completion date in 2023, though discussions at Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meetings last month included hints the project is progressing so efficiently that work could be winding down in late 2022. MPO members heard in a meeting Feb. 20 Webber had completed $110 million of the work on the $341 project it started April 29. The company has financial incentives to finish early.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who provides almost daily updates on efforts locally to deal with the threat of the coronavirus, said Saturday he has not received a briefing on the widening of Interstate 35 in more than two weeks.
"The last I heard we were still ahead of schedule, though we have had rain in here," Deaver said.
He said he remains pleased with Webber's performance.
"I have concerns about drainage, but construction on the interstate itself, the infrastructure, is going well," Deaver said. "They are moving quickly."
TxDOT engineers and Walker Partners, a local engineering firm, have been working with models since April 2018 to predict the widening's impact on Waco Creek, which flows on each side of the highway and through Baylor University. TxDOT has proposed tweaks, but Deaver at past MPO sessions expressed concerns about flooding near South 10th and South 11th streets west of I-35.
Webber representatives could not be reached for comment last week.
Asked about COVID-19's intrusion into daily life, its economic impact and its reduction of I-35 discussions to background noise, Deaver said, "I don't believe I would have voted for the coronavirus over the I-35 annoyance, which was a known quantity. The coronavirus is still not known. It's worrisome. It's probably still best to stay away from each other."
Deaver said Saturday he walked around his neighborhood and found residents coping well with the demands the virus has placed on society.
"We still have a long way to go, well beyond April 7, probably two weeks longer," Deaver said, referencing the movable expiration date the city council put on shelter-in-place orders.
"Just look at New York City to see how bad it can be," he said.
With tourism booming, thanks primarily to the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market at the Silos, and with downtown experiencing a rebirth of restaurant, retail and entertainment options, city leaders expressed hope the widening of I-35 would not tamper with success or short-circuit improvements to a once dormant area.
They assured themselves that long-term, the I-35 project would prove yet another energy source for the community's economic vitality.
Deaver acknowledged it may have taken on even greater significance as Waco seeks to regain its momentum when the coronavirus is conquered.
Roberts agreed, calling I-35 "Main Street, Texas."
"The impact of not just an expansion but a total reconstruction of that main street through Waco is significant. It is a major undertaking," Roberts said. "The current situation means it carries so much importance, so much weight, commercially and beyond. What conditions it might serve to remedy, I wouldn't hazard a projection on that. I do know motorists will see an increase in efficiency as the work progresses. The opening of the southbound frontage roads, we've already made tremendous strides there — and work on bridges over the Brazos, which includes the use of barges."
Roberts, who will retire Tuesday after 20 years as a media spokesperson for TxDOT's Waco district, said he has never seen anything quite like what the department, the Greater Waco community and Webber are pulling off.
He well knows the interstate, traveling it at least twice daily between his home in Harker Heights and TxDOT facilities in Waco, trips that contributed to his putting 222,000 miles on the Honda CRV he bought in 2014.
"This is the last major piece in the major reconstruction of I-35, a massive project, and we have learned from years of experience," Roberts said. "Its execution has been like none previously. We're pleased with the way the contractor has undertaken responsibility. There has been a tremendous amount of planning, creation of a communications plan. Stakeholders have been kept informed, and public concerns have been addressed. Door-to-door visits have been made to businesses along I-35 if necessary.
"It's been messy, but absolutely necessary to achieve our goals."
Photo gallery: Interstate widening project
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction looking north from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in late March 2020.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
The southbound lane of Interstate 35 near Bellmead in late March 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction looking south from Forrest Street in late March 2020.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
A TxDOT message board regarding the coronavirus outbreak informs drivers along Interstate-35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Workers at Fifth Street and Interstate 35 work with the new bridge supports newly installed in late March.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
TxDOT initially altered the design the the highway, raising the main lanes by several feet, to avoid floodwaters during a 50-year flood event.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 near Fifth Street.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 overpass at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges crossing the Brazos River. The main-lane bridges will be removed and replaced with wider and higher bridges that will give I-35 travelers a view of the river through Waco.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is assembled and loaded Thursday at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
An aerial view looking north up Interstate 35 shows the crossing at the Brazos River. The middle main lanes will be removed and replaced with bridges carrying a total of eight lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: November 2019
Webber LLC crews have been building new southbound frontage roads between University Parks Drive and Fourth Street in downtown Waco, resulting in long lines along the existing frontage roads.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Northbound I-35 near Loop 340 in Bellmead remains one of the most congested areas in the 6-mile local construction zone.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A number of exits and on-ramps along Interstate 35, including this one in Bellmead, are closed, leaving local drivers scrambling to gain access to the roadway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic flows in the southbound lane of Interstate 35 south of Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A bike rider pedals his way down the access road next to the northbound lane of Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic slows at the Loop 340 exit ramp on southbound Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A piece of a box culvert is transported on a flatbed trailer past Fourth Street on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road. The blocks will form drainage tunnels near 11th Street that will allow Waco Creek to pass under the interstate.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Interstate 35: November 2019
Access road along southbound lane of Interstate 35 backed up in-between University Parks drive and Fourth Street.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Temporary Interstate 35 lanes sit ready for southbound traffic to be shifted to the northbound side of the old median. A $341 million project to overhaul a 6.7-mile stretch of the highway through Waco started in April and is scheduled to last at least until late 2022.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: Baylor homecoming parade
The Baylor Golden Wave Band crosses Fourth Street at Interstate 35 in the middle of the construction zone on Oct. 12, 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Crews were expected to close the southbound frontage road between Ninth and 12th street during the first week of October 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Traffic backs up along southbound Interstate 35 Fourth-Fifth streets as construction continues.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
A motorist pulls into a temporary McDonald's entrance from the Interstate access road near downtown.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Sascee’s co-owner John Neal said business has dropped off noticeably since the nearby 11th Street bridge over I-35 closed, especially among the “Baylor crowd.”
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man navigates crossing the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, which is under construction at Fifth Street in September 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man makes his way across the Interstate 35 frontage road in the construction zone at Fifth Street.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic goes around a stuck 18-wheeler that got jammed on a tight turn on the southbound Interstate frontage road at Fifth street, which backed up traffic for 20 minutes. The truck finally managed to back its way out of the turn and traffic returned to normal.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Traffic along southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 backs up at Fourth-Fifth streets after the southbound main lane bridge was demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
After the bridge that formerly carried the main lanes of southbound Interstate 35 over Fourth-Fifth streets was demolished, construction machinery works at the site in September 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Southbound bridge demolished
Traffic is seen in September 2019 along Fifth Street after the southbound main-lane bridge was demolished that formerly carried traffic over Fourth-Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes south of the Brazos River.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Interstate 35 will see southbound lanes shift Saturday night, Sept. 7, to share the roadbed with the northbound lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Baylor
Drivers head from downtown Waco toward Interstate 35 and Baylor on University Parks Drive. Labor Day weekend and closures on and along I-35 are adding to Baylor’s football game day traffic challenges.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Baylor move-in day
Traffic along Interstate 35 is slowed near the exit for Baylor University on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Traffic was slow, but did not directly impact move-in days for students as the university and Texas Department of Transportation devised alternative routes around I-35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews around 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
Crews near 10th Street at Interstate 35 work on a project to install large box culverts to convey Waco Creek under the highway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
The northbound lane of Interstate 35 is backed up due to a wreck on the bridge before the Waco Drive exit in Bellmead. Friday's late five o'clock didn't help matters as traffic was a standstill in both directions.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2019
A bulldozer makes it way down the median between northbound (right) and southbound lanes of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Concrete supports stay standing after metal beams have removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge deck along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Concrete supports stay standing after metal beams have removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge deck along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal beams removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge are piled up along Interstate 35 on Aug. 1, 2019 as demolition of the bridge continues. An underpass will replace the crossing by the time a $340 million I-35 widening project wraps up.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Workers prepare to haul away chunks of the 11th and 12th street bridge deck in late July 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Much of the deck has been removed from the 11th and 12th street bridge over Interstate 35, where the now-exposed metal beams are set to be pulled down in late July 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal supports are visible on the 11th-12th street bridge Saturday as crews work through the process of demolishing the bridge. An 11th-12th street underpass will replace the bridge by the time the interstate widening is complete.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Metal supports are visible as decking is being removed from the 11th-12th street bridge that is in the process of being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 passes under the 11th-12th street bridge that is in the process of being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Workers rest inside a section of a box culvert waiting to be installed under Interstate 35 near the 11th Street underpass that is being demolished.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Most of the exit ramp to Fourth-Fifth streets (bottom left) has been removed on the southbound side of Interstate 35 as traffic and construction continue through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Traffic slows down near Fifth Street as cars move through the construction zone heading northbound.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Northbound traffic slows down near Bellmead on a lane-reduced Interstate 35, which will be a daily occurrence as construction continues.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
Heavy machinery works on the northbound access road of Interstate 35 near the 11th Street bridge, .
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: 11th Street bridge
A man walks over the closed 11th Street bridge, which was slated for demolition Wednesday night.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Construction at 17th Street along the east side of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: July 2019
Interstate 35, looking north, as it heads through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: July 2019
Traffic flows along Interstate 35 north of the Brazos River through Waco.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Nightly Interstate 35 lane closures are planned.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Northbound traffic slows as it approaches the work zone for the I-35 widening project in June 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2019
Southbound traffic slows in the work zone for the I-35 widening project in June 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Excavators hammer away the remains of the pedestrian bridge between Baylor and downtown on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
"The Eighth Street pedestrian bridge, an unlovely relic of concrete and chain link that carried generations safely over Interstate 35 to and from Baylor University, passed into transportation history Thursday night. It was 53. Cause of its demise was progress, in the form of the widening of Interstate 35 from six lanes to eight. Crews with Webber LLC worked with almost surgical precision Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights to take the structure down in stages, without ever having to close all the mainlanes of the freeway at once. There are no plans to replace it, given the cost and difficulty of meeting slope requirements for wheelchair-accessible ramps, Texas Department of Transportation officials have said."
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Heavy equipment demolished the pedestrian bridge at Eighth Street over Interstate 35 on May 30.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
By Friday morning, May 31, 2019, hardly a trace was left of the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Vehicles pass by the I-35 pedestrian bridge, which was being razed in late May 2019.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Pedestrian bridge
Lauren Ford (left) and Emily Burden (right) cross the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35 in early May 2019. It will soon be closed and demolished as part of a project to widen the interstate.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: May 2019
Northbound traffic slows on Interstate 35 on May 30, 2019 as it approaches a construction zone expected to remain active into 2024.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: May 2019
A view of the southbound lane of Interstate 35 as construction continues on May 24, 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelottee
Interstate 35: May 2019
Weekend traffic moves down the southbound lane of Interstate 35 on May 30, 2019. Construction will pressure feeder roads adjacent to nearby businesses.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: May 2019
Northbound traffic on Interstate 35 is reduced to two lanes as road construction continues on May 30, 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Business 77 ramp (before)
One of the U.S. Business 77 ramps set to be closed by Monday, May 13 runs underneath Interstate 35. Drivers will need to use ground-level intersections to travel between the highways after the ramps are closed.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Business 77 ramp (before)
The elevated direct ramps between U.S. Business 77 and Interstate 35 will be closed by Monday, May 13 and later demolished as part of the ongoing interstate expansion project.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Business 77 ramp (after)
Heavy machinery begins demolition on the elevated ramp connecting Business 77 to Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Business 77 ramp (after)
Heavy machinery begins demolition on the ramp connecting Business 77 to Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Business 77 ramp (after)
Crews work to demolish the elevated ramp between Business 77 and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: 11th-12th street bridge
Vehicles drive under the 11th-12th street bridge as heavy machinery removes dirt near the piers. The bridge remained open Monday, May 13 but is expected to close imminently.
Interstate 35: Fourth-Fifth street exit ramp
Workers demolition the southbound Fourth-Fifth streets exit ramp that passes over University Parks Drive and Interstate 35.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate ramp
The first signs of construction associated with the $341 million rebuild of I-35 arrived in Waco Saturday as the 4th-5th Street off ramp was knocked down.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage road: May 2019
The first orange barrels appear along the I-35 construction zone in downtown Waco. They’ll be around for more than four years as a $341 million rebuild addresses a 6.7-mile stretch from the north end of Loop 340 to 12th Street.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage
A jogger makes his way up the walking bridge that span Interstate 35 near Eighth Street in downtown Waco. Fast-food restaurants in this area are bracing a $341 million reconstruction of the interstate starts this month.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage
Northbound traffic on Interstate 35 where road construction has just started this week.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage
Traffic on the front road along the southbound side of I-35 will be impacted by the first demolition project this week when crews take out the existing 4th-5th Street exit ramp.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage
Weekend traffic moves down the south lanes of Interstate 35 where construction will pressure feeder roads adjacent to nearby businesses.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35 frontage
Weekend traffic moves down the South lane of Interstate 35 where recent construction will pressure feeder roads adjacent to nearby business.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.