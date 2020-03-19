McLennan County commissioners Thursday voted to toughen the county's stance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, joining the city of Waco and other communities in requiring restaurants to close their dining rooms and serve only drive-thru meals or to-go orders.
The order came shortly before Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement at noon to take the same measures statewide starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The local order by County Judge Scott Felton will take effect 24 hours earlier, starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in unincorporated areas.
It also closes bars and prohibits events that would create gatherings of more than 10 people. The county's previous emergency declaration had outlawed gatherings of more than 50 people.
Action Thursday also modifies the county's original stance that indoor recreation facilities, bars, clubs and restaurants could allow indoor seating up to 50% of its capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Indoor seating is not allowed at all, unless the county again changes course during the seven-day period Thursday's action is scheduled to remain in force.
Violators face fines of up to $1,000, according to the action, which was drafted by the county's legal counsel, Mike Dixon.
The action was taken in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's conference call on Wednesday with elected officials, including mayors and county judges, urging uniformity in steps being taken to eliminate virus spread.
Hill County schools postpone through April 3
Hillsboro ISD on Thursday announced it was extending its closure until further notice.
Other Hill County schools have canceled classes through April 3. The schools include Abbott, Aquilla, Blum, Bynum, Covington, Hubbard, Itasca, Malone, Mt. Calm, Penelope and Whitney ISDs.
This decision was made with area Hill County school districts superintendents, Hill County Judge Lewis, and local health care officials. Each district, based on their own discretion, will re-evaluate to extend closure or when to reopen on April 1, according to the statement.
Districts will provide meals and continuous learning opportunities. As each district is different, please refer to your district for information on how these will take place.
