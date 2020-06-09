The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest single-day report of new cases since March 20, when eight were reported.
The new cases, all involving patients younger than 40, brings the total number of cases in McLennan County to 138, 18 of them active.
No COVID-19 cases are reported hospitalized, and 116 patients have recovered, according to the health district. Four have died from COVID-19 since March.
The county has seen 18 new cases over the last seven days with 10 recoveries, but public health officials said the increase didn’t come as a surprise.
“Some increase in cases is expected as reopening occurs,” said the district’s health authority, infectious disease specialist Dr. Farley Verner. “We are watching the daily case count to monitor any trends or steady increases in the daily case count.”
Though hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases are at zero, public health district spokesman Kelly Craine said county residents should still be on their guard.
“The virus is still here,” she said. “We’re very fortunate we haven’t had any outbreaks in nursing homes.”
Since early March, 10,406 tests have been administered in McLennan County.
Statewide, 77,523 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 1,853 deaths.
With several days of high temperatures expected this week, more county residents may find themselves outside and wondering about the safety of using water fountains, which are now in service at Waco city parks. Craine advised caution.
“Hydration is important. People should be aware of high-touch, high-traffic areas, even if they’re cleaned regularly. You don’t know who was there before you,” she said. “Bringing your own water or hydration is definitely recommended.”
