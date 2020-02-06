The Waco-McLennan County Bar Association hosted an open house Jan. 29 to officially open the new county law library.
The law library was relocated from the fourth floor of the McLennan County Courthouse to the first floor of the annex building in order to construct an additional courtroom for the associate judge and specialty courts.
The new library features enhanced digital and print resources for attorneys and members of the public.
With the county’s hiring of a new associate judge in 2018 to relieve the burden on its criminal courts and to assist with two new specialty courts (a veterans treatment court and a mental health court), the country commissioners determined a need for an additional courtroom in the courthouse.
In February 2019, the commissioners authorized the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association to appoint a Law Library Committee to advise the commissioners court and to make annual recommendations on law library resources, facilities, operations, management and policies.
Members of the Law Library Committee are chairman Josh Borderud, Chris Galeczka, Susan Kelly, Stan Schwieger and Gerald Villarrial.
The new law library has three computer terminals with both LexisNexis and Westlaw access, as well as new furniture, carpeting and paint and a room for quiet study.
