A large audience at Regent Care Center in Woodway enjoyed a costume party recital given by piano, violin and voice students of Tabitha Hymer earlier this year.
Student dressed up like the piece they performed. Piano pieces included “The Notorious Pirate,” “Let It Go,” “I Am the King,” “Butterflies and Rainbows,” “Hedgwig’s Theme” and “The Swan.”
Violin pieces included “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” “The Siamese Cat Song” and “Gavotte.”
“Always One Rain” was sung because it rained that day.
Gold trophies and National Federation of Music Clubs superior certificates were awarded to the students who earned them in a previous festival.
