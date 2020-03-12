Efforts to limit exposure to the coronavirus have led to the cancellation or postponement of several events, concerts and other gatherings in the Waco area.
As of Thursday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services had reported 23 cases across seven Texas counties, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 1,215 cases and 36 deaths. No cases have been reported in McLennan County, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
- Baylor University has extended its spring break by a week. Classes will resume in online-only formats March 23 and remain online-only through April 3.
- Magnolia has canceled this weekend's Spring at the Silos event, including Friday and Saturday evening concerts. Magnolia Market at the Silos, however, will be open at its regular hours.
- A Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Friday a the Extraco Events Center has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for Friday will be honored on the rescheduled date.
- The Baylor University School of Music has cancelled all public events through April 3. Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art will close until April 3.
- All Baylor University home sports events will go on as scheduled but without attendance by the general public. Only teams, essential personnel and certain faculty and members of the media will be allowed to attend.
- Saturday's Waco Jazz Orchestra concert at the Waco Hippodrome has been postponed to May 9. Tickets for Saturday night will be honored, but those wishing refunds can contact the Hippodrome at hippoboxoffice@gmail.com.
- Antioch Community Church members will not meet for Sunday morning worship or Wednesday college and youth services for the next two weeks. Morning services at 9 and 11 a.m. still will be streamed online.
- A Skywarn class on severe weather awareness scheduled for Monday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for the late summer or fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.