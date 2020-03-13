The city of Waco announced Friday night it will close all public libraries, the Cameron Park Zoo, city community centers, city senior centers, the Waco Convention Center, visitors bureau and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame starting Saturday morning.
The closures will last at least through midnight March 29. City operations will continue, though officials are encouraging residents to conduct city business online as much as possible, according to a press release. Some city employees will work remotely.
“The mayor and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District strongly recommend canceling, rescheduling or not attending events with more than 250 persons; urge organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people; and additionally urge people to not attend non-essential gatherings in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the press release states. “These recommendations are based on the social distancing practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Efforts to limit exposure to the coronavirus have led to the cancellation or postponement of several events, concerts and other gatherings in the Waco area:
McLennan Community College is extending spring break for a week, then will resume classes in an online-only format for the rest of the spring semester. MCC’s public events and other large gatherings are canceled but may be rescheduled.
Texas State Technical College is extending spring break for two weeks.
Baylor University has extended its spring break by a week and will resume in an online-only format .
Most local schools are extending spring break for at least one week.
Other eventsWaco Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday
Bearathon (March 21)
Heart of Texas Sertoma Club’s Kite Festival (May 2)
Hewitt Public Library: all events and meetings, including Hop Into Hewitt (March 21) and Family Place parent-child workshops
Skywarn class on severe weather awareness (Monday)
Richland Mall: all events, including Easter Bunny photo program
Spring at the Silos (Thursday-Saturday)
Veterans One Stop’s meals (Wednesday)
Veterans One Stop’s Baylor Law School clinic (March 20)
Waco Rotary Club (Monday and March 23 meetings)
YMCA’s LiveStrong Color Run 5K (March 28): postponed to June 6
EntertainmentBaylor University School of Music: all public events, through April 3
Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art: closed until April 6
Ray Wylie Hubbard’s Saturday concert at The Backyard postponed
Waco Jazz Orchestra’s Saturday concert at the Waco Hippodrome: postponed to May 9
Carden International Circus’ Monday at Extraco Events Center
Waco Symphony Orchestra’s March 21 concert postponed to May 8
Baylor Theatre’s productions of “Enjoy” (March 26-29) and “Hay Fever” (April 28-May 3)
Common Grounds concerts by Colony House (March 28) and Audrey Assad (March 29): rescheduled dates TBA
ChurchesAccording to social media, the following local churches have canceled in-person Sunday services and all activities.
Antioch Community Church
Calvary Baptist Church
Columbus Avenue Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Woodway
First Methodist Church of Waco
Seventh & James Baptist Church
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, including the school
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
First Presbyterian Church of Waco
Highland Baptist Church of Waco
First Baptist Church of Waco
Many local congregations appear to be holding services, with precautions, but readers should check websites or social media for details and updates.
To provide information about other local events affected by the coronavirus, email news@wacotrib.com.
