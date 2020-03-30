Connally athletic director and head football coach Shane Anderson made the play call, and his coaches are executing it every day to help keep Connally Independent School District moving ahead on a full stomach.
Like districts across the state, Connally ISD was left scrambling for a new way to educate students when the COVID-19 outbreak called for social distancing measures that closed schools beginning in mid-March. Part of the effort included distributing cafeteria food to students enrolled in free meal plans.
Since coaches routinely get their commercial drivers licenses in order to drive to games, Anderson knew his staff was uniquely equipped to get food to the students.
“I think with the meals, it’s very crucial,” Connally High School Principal Jill Talamantez said. “We have a lot of kids that this is their one or two dependable meals that they can get on a daily basis. … Coach Anderson was one of the first ones to volunteer because he knew he had the vast majority of our bus drivers. He kind of took that as his responsibility and then he had them all scheduled out in a matter of 24 hours.”
It fits that coaches, who are used to running two-a-day practices in August during the run-up to the football and volleyball seasons, easily transitioned into the same type of schedule for feeding the students during this unprecedented closure.
Every weekday morning, the Connally coaches meet at the elementary school cafeteria at 7:15. Then three bus drivers head out to distribute meals at established pickup points. Connally Elementary School is also a pickup point, giving parents four options for acquiring meals.
The coaches then return to the school later in the morning and begin the lunch run at 10:30 a.m.
“Everybody is participating in some form or fashion,” Anderson said. “Coach (Tyler) Miller, my assistant head coach, he sent out a Google Doc and they got on there and filled it in.”
Connally has eight middle school coaches and 21 high school coaches, guiding girls and boys athletics at the two schools. In a time with no athletic period, Anderson said the coaches consider the meal distributions a way to stay connected with the Cadet community.
“You might not see your kids, but you see their little brothers,” Anderson said. “You’re seeing the community and the community is seeing us.”
The athletic director complimented the Connally counselors for being available to answer questions online throughout the day.
And he praised food service director Jill Sanders and the cafeteria workers.
“They’ve done a great job of organizing it by the sites on the tables,” Anderson said. “By now the coaches know exactly how this kind of rolls. It’s a well-oiled machine.”
To further take care of kids’ nutritional needs, Connally sent out Saturday and Sunday breakfasts and lunches on Friday.
Then on Monday, the early learning and elementary school principals led their teachers on a parade of cars to brighten spirits in the school district.
“We went all up and down the streets in Lacy Lakeview – our whole district, they made a map,” elementary school Principal Marlo Moore said. “The elderly came out too and were waving. We were like, ‘Ahh, isn’t that sweet.’ ”
By mid-Monday morning, the Connally coaches and staff were in formation along an elaborate drive-thru line behind the school’s football stadium and elementary school. They set up one line for food pickup and another where the principals and other workers distributed workbook packets to students who are unable to use online learning at home.
Connally girls soccer and junior varsity volleyball coach Jessica Reyna was on site at the elementary school on Monday. While the school has turned to online learning and take-home packets, the meal delivery has become part of her daily task until the students come back to campus.
“This is my fourth or fifth day,” Reyna said. “I’ll be here most of the next two weeks. We went and worked out and then came here. I kind of like it. It gives me a purpose for my day. It helps to have some normalcy in your day.”
