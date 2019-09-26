Community Cancer Association has announced that its longtime executive director, Bill Northcutt, has retired.
Under Northcutt’s 13 years of leadership, Community Cancer Association has grown to become one of the top nonprofit organizations in Texas in providing direct services to cancer patients, according to a CCA news release.
Several new programs, such as Treatment and Survivorship, Living with Cancer and Access to Care were developed and fine-tuned under his leadership.
Prior to CCA, Northcutt was the director of interfaith ministries for Friends for Life for eight years. He also spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and emergency services.
“Bill’s dedication to the Community Cancer Association and passion for helping the patients affected by cancer is both unprecedented and infectious to those around him,” said Jessica Hopfenspirger, a board member and treasurer.
Terry Hunt, former CCA development director, has accepted the position as the new executive director. He has served CCA for three years; before entering the nonprofit world, Hunt was a familiar voice on radio stations across the country for almost 40 years.
A celebration of Northcutt’s service will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium during the Helping Hands Social Hour.
