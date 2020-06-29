McLennan County commissioners voted in a special meeting Monday to defer until Tuesday a vote on requiring the public to wear masks in public places.
Commissioners will reconsider the question at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cities of Waco, Hewitt, Woodway and Mart have enacted rules that require the wearing of masks in public places. Businesses that do not enforce the mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 a day.
Mart Mayor Len Williams issued the order for his city on Monday, effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
At the county meeting Monday, Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry on Monday expressed reservations about imposing requirements upon businesses, some of which have been hit hard financially by COVID-19.
Perry said he has no problem with instructing the public to wear masks, but does question government's right to dictate policy to business owners.
He and Jones requested more information prior to Tuesday's meeting.
