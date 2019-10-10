A strong overnight cold front is expected to deliver long-awaited rainfall to Central Texas on Friday, and drop temperatures to their lowest mark since early March.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said the front would reach Waco before daylight Friday, bringing storms and some rainfall. Waco has received less than an inch of rainfall since July 1 and no measurable precipitation since Sept. 11.
“Expect a quarter to a half an inch,” said NWS forecaster Kurt Vanspeybroeck. “It will be really spotty. Some could get only a trace. The I-35 corridor has the best chance. The further you go west, the lighter the precipitation.”
All of McLennan County is in “severe drought,” with northern areas of the county reaching “extreme” status this week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map issued Thursday.
Any rain would be welcome news for McLennan County farmers and ranchers.
“We hate to go into fall and winter months this dry,” said Shane McLellan, county extension agent at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Waco. “Normally in our fall and winter months we recharge. We need to be planting wheat and oats for grazing right now. Planting for grain harvest doesn’t happen until late October or November. But right now, it’s too dry to plant anything.”
A cold front on Sunday broke the September heat wave, knocking highs down closer to normal in the 80s. Friday’s front will send temperatures plunging well below normal.
“Probably 39-42 degrees Saturday morning,” Vanspeybroeck said. The front will usher in 20-30 mph winds Friday into Friday night.
The wind will die down some by the start of Baylor’s Homecoming parade Saturday morning to around 20 mph.
“It will depend on how fast the front moves through Friday and if it clears the area by Saturday morning,” Vanspeybroeck said. “We expect the wind to die down Saturday afternoon.”
The high Saturday should top out around 68 degrees under clear skies.
Waco last saw a low of 40 degrees on March 12, 2019.
