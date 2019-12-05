The 100 Club Heart of Texas recently presented two checks to the first responder families affected by a deadly motor vehicle crash near Riesel in October.
In keeping with the 100 Club’s mission of assisting families of first responders killed and critically injured in the line of duty, the 100 Club Heart of Texas and its board of directors met with Courtney Jones at the First National Bank of Central Texas in Woodway and presented her with a check for $30,796 made possible through its members, private donors and fellow responders.
Falls County K-9 Deputy Matt Jones was killed responding to a motor vehicle accident Oct. 11, leaving behind his wife of four years.
Presenting the check to Courtney Jones were available club board members and advisers, 100 Club board President Link Harris and 100 Club Executive Director Sandy Pechacek.
She was accompanied by Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman and Sgt. Sam Key of the Waco Police Department.
Later that morning, another check was presented to Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow and his wife Denise, in the amount of $11,329.76.
Krumnow responded to the same motor vehicle crash with Deputy Jones and was critically injured.
Krumnow is home and on the mend. Doctors have said that it may take years for him to make a full recovery.
“We are honored to get to present these two checks today,” Harris said. “Our local 100 Club could not have been there for these two incredible families in their time of need if it were not for our local McLennan County community.”
The 100 Club depends heavily on annual membership contributions allowing them to provide families like Courtney Jones and the Krumnows with financial assistance due to loss of wages.
Funeral expenses, school expenses for children, mortgage payments, and emotional support are some of the examples of the uses from those funds.
The 100 Club helps provide the support to first responder families through memberships. Membership donations of $100 can be made online at www.100clubhot.com or mailed to 100 Club Heart of Texas, P.O. Box 21990, Waco, TX 76702-1990.
The 100 Club’s annual banquet will be Feb. 6, 2020. Information can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
“I’ve said before that this organization is a must in all communities,” said Pechacek, the 100 Club’s executive director. “As a firefighter spouse, I often pray over my husband and the men and women he works with, that they come back home safely.
“I dare not to think what it would be like, without the love of my life. I am so thankful that I get to serve in an organization that stands with our responder families.”
