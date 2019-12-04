A divided Waco City Council is moving forward with a measure to lift the cap on how many short-term rentals can operate in condo units under one roof in downtown and Elm Avenue.
The council voted 4-2 Tuesday on a several revisions to its short-term rental ordinance, such as extending licenses from one year to two and allowing on-street parking in some cases. Council members agreed on those revisions as well as creating some new buffer zone requirements. The vote was the first of two votes required for the ordinance to take effect.
But District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield and District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido voted no on the ordinance amendment package, saying that the condo measure could open the door to entire buildings becoming short-term rentals.
The current ordinance only allows for five short-term rental units in one building in the C-4 zoning district, which is limited to the central business district and Elm Avenue.
Planning Director Clint Peters said the recommendation came from Bill Wetterman, who is renovating the Behrens Lofts apartments at 219 S. Fourth St. into individually owned condos.
“I think the property owner that requested it was looking at a building where you have… multiple owners,” Peters said. “Having a building with 60 units and 60 owners, if you limit it to five, 55 owners won’t have that opportunity. In a total rental building, you have one owner.”
District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek said he didn’t see an issue with the change, comparing it to a hotel opening within that zoning district.
Wetterman attended the meeting as well to speak in favor of doing away with the five-unit minimum.
“The market shows so far that we have people across the country interested in investing in Waco,” Wetterman said.
He said he sees no difference between allowing more units to be converted to short-term rentals and opening a hotel.
“The current limit of five units seems arbitrary,” Wetterman said.
In a work session, Councilman John Kinnaird voiced caution about the possibility of entire complexes becoming short-term rentals.
"It's one thing if there's one owner that turns the whole thing into a hotel by themselves under one permit, but if they're individual owners in each unit... That's a different animal to me. I'd be in favor of that," Kinnaird said.
Sabido, whose district includes part of downtown, said he’d prefer to strike the provision altogether for fear of creating a loophole that would allow an entire building to be converted to short-term rentals.
"The way the code reads, ... it could come to a point where it is the same owner, maybe not with this complex, but in the future," Sabido said. "It's the precedent that we're setting now and the things that could come in the future, which are quite honestly concerning to me."
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver voted for the measure, but said the ordinance may need to be reworded before the second reading to distinguish between buildings owned by a single person and condo units owned by individuals.
Some neighborhood associations opposed to short-term rentals have previously brought up the possibility of entire buildings being converted. The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association, has opposed all short-term rentals in East Waco on the grounds that they change the character of neighborhoods and take away opportunities for affordable housing.
Meanwhile, the proposed ordinance revision loosens some requirements, such as the requirement for guests to use off-street parking.
Dana Gage, owner of a short-term rental at 821 Clay Ave. in downtown, spoke in favor of allowing on-street parking. She said her family renovated an old, dilapidated building with an uncommonly narrow driveway.
She said since they began operating in 2017, traffic on Clay Avenue has picked up significantly, and her narrow driveway makes it difficult for her guests to back out safely.
“It makes me incredibly nervous for the safety of my guests as they back up on Clay Avenue,” Gage said.
The ordinance would also add a new restriction limiting the density of certain short-term rentals in areas zoned R-2, a zoning district designed to allow duplexes. Within that district, a single-family property that operates as a short-term rental without an owner present — designated as a Type II short-term rental — must be at least 500 feet from other Type II rentals. The 500-foot buffer already applies to other residential districts such as R-E, R-1A, R-1B, and R-1C.
Plan Commission staff developed the proposed amendments after sending out a survey to licensed STR operators and neighborhood associations and posting the survey on the planning department's web page.
Sixty-three people responded in favor of creating an online application process and 45 supported partnering with a third party software company to monitor short-term rentals and enforce city regulations.
While extending the license to two years and eliminating the on-street parking prohibition proved popular, people were more split over the idea of extending the 500-foot buffer rule to the R-2 zoning district, with 27 in favor and 25 against.
