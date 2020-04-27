Waco and McLennan County hope to toss a lifeline to struggling businesses on Tuesday, with council members and commissioners voting on an $830,000 package that includes $5,000 grants to ventures employing fewer than 10 that are having trouble paying wages, rent or COVID-19-related expenses.
Waco City Council and McLennan County commissioners will vote Tuesday on launching the Small Business Emergency Recovery Fund. It would provide grants of up to $5,000 to mostly mom-and-pop businesses using city, county and federal COVID-19 economic recovery funds as seed money.
The council also will consider allocating $378,000 to help low-income individuals pay rent, mortgage and utilities. The money was available through the federal Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp.
Another $10,500 will go to provide shelter to the homeless under quarantine.
Council members and commissioners contacted Monday generally expressed support for the $5,000 grant program, though Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell wondered if a one-time grant that size would turn the tide.
"It's a nice gesture, but I don't think it's enough. Some have electric bills larger than that," said Snell. "Personally, I think to allow a small business to get back in business, we need to come up with a lot more money than that. Some of these programs have become a joke, a lot of promises with not much action. I'm getting more information, including a breakdown of specifics. I think we need to do everything we can to help small business, and that includes digging deeper into our economic development account if need be."
Waco and McLennan County each contributes to the Waco/McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, primarily used to incentivize new projects or improve existing ones. About $7.6 million in that fund remains uncommitted, and city and county leaders will vote Tuesday on earmarking $415,000 toward the $5,000 grants. That money, split evenly between city and county coffers, would be matched by $415,415 in Community Development Block Grant money the feds made available for COVID-related projects.
"If you're hurting, $5,000 is a lifeline," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Pat Miller, speaking by phone. "It may not cover the totality of what entities are needing, but I believe it definitely will help."
She said minority-owned businesses especially are struggling.
"I've spoken with some business owners who had their requests for (federal) assistance denied, or had difficulty accessing the system, possibly due to activity volume, and they were asked to call back at maybe 2 in the morning," said Miller. "I think we need to take care of our own, and this is a way for our community to say we appreciate you and we care about you."
Deputy Waco City Manager Bradley Ford echoed that sentiment.
"We heard loud and clear from the small business community that it needs help and needs it quickly. I'm certainly excited to move this item forward," said Ford, who will attend the McLennan County commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Kris Collins.
The council, meanwhile, has a special meeting scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the use of the city-county economic development fund for small business is unprecedented, but "I think it's an appropriate use of those funds in an emergency situation."
Deaver said the fund has proved valuable in attracting large companies with an economic impact, but losing small ones would have a negative impact.
"I hope this will make a significant impact on the smallest businesses in Waco. Those businesses largely had a problem accessing PPP funds," said Deaver, referencing the Payroll Protection Program. A second round of PPP funding approved by Congress became available Monday.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the $5,000 grants are meant to complement other funding sources, and do not represent a cure-all.
Grants will cover expenses incurred between March 17 and April 30, and include rent, triple-net lease payments, mortgage interest and payroll expenses, including salary, commission, wages, cash tips or an "equivalent," insurance or benefits and paid leave for employees, according to supporting documents included in the city and county information packets.
Grants also could be used to pay state or local taxes that employees are assessed, as well as utility bills, supplies staffers need to work remotely "or capacity to serve customers in new ways," or purchase of supplies, services or training to protect employees or customers from COVID-19.
All expenses to be considered must be documented.
An advisory committee includes John Bible, president, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce; Dustin Chapman, McLennan County administrator; Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce; Jon Passavant, CEO of Startup Waco; Alfred Solano, president, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Deidra Emerson, assistant Waco city manager; and Galen Price, Waco's director of housing and economic development and non-voting staff liaison.
Final decisions rest with City Manager Wiley Stem, said information packets in the Waco City Council and McLennan County commissioners' agendas.
To qualify, a business must be located within the county, and be operating there before Feb. 15. It must be current on local, state and federal taxes, committed to remaining open through July 17, and committed to maintaining the workforce it had at the time it made its application through July 17.
A business must also have liability insurance, and must demonstrate it suffered a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 "that has jeopardized its ability to continue to operate or ability to make payroll."
