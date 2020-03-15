Churches limit gatherings amid coronavirus concerns, amend Communion services

The coronavirus pandemic has crept into the practices and services of several religious faiths, and many Waco houses of worship large and small have stopped regular in-person gatherings altogether for the next few weeks.
Online streaming of weekly services is a common response.
Scores of Waco churches, the Islamic Center of Waco and Temple Rodef Sholom all have published similar plans to alter sacred traditions of gathering in an effort to keep each other healthy.
Bishop Joe Vàsquez of the Catholic Diocese of Austin, which includes Waco, is still allowing gatherings but has asked parishes to temporarily distribute Holy Communion in the hand, rather than on the tongue. The Episcopal Diocese of Texas late last week called for a two-week halt to most in-person gatherings.
Following the example of Pope Francis, who did not attend a Lenten retreat because he had a cold, Vàsquez asked sick parishioners not to attend Mass or other religious events to prevent the spread of disease. He also encouraged vulnerable populations and caregivers to consider staying home and encouraged parishes to make mass available through social media.
In Travis County specifically, Vàsquez limited gatherings to 250 people, in accordance with an order by local governments there.
Additionally, parishioners who meet in person should avoid shaking or holding hands with each other to help maintain social distancing, Diocese of Austin spokesman Christian Gonzalez said.
“For us, it became apparent that this was the appropriate protocol,” he said, adding that things are changing “hour to hour” and the Diocese would keep its parishes informed on any further changes.
The 120 churches in the Diocese of Austin have implemented these protocols before, during particularly virulent flu seasons or when other infectious disease outbreaks have occurred, Gonzalez said. Pastors always have the option of requesting to suspend the use of the common cup of wine and to place the wafer in the hand rather than on the tongue if the flu is spreading throughout their communities.
The Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, the Texas Episcopal Diocesan Bishop, on Friday called for churches to suspend in-person gatherings for two weeks.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church posted notices on their websites that they would be following the bishop’s recommendations.
St. Alban’s Rector the Rev. Aaron M. G. Zimmerman wrote in a letter to parishioners that they should let their “consideration for others carry the way you would through any other sickness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.