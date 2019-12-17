It takes months and 5 miles of extension cords to make Kevin and Michelle Hetherington's Christmas light display come to life and dance to the music of the season.
Their production at 330 Butler Lane near Crawford is meant in the spirit of Christmas cheer, though at least one visitor could not help feeling a bit outclassed.
"Everybody just loves it," Michelle Hetherington said. "We get a lot of praise and people who are amazed at it. One gentleman said he was going to go home and turn his lights off, so that was pretty funny."
The lighted display, now in its ninth year, uses small computers to choreograph the blinking lights with the rhythm of Christmas songs. The lights are typically on from 7 to 11 p.m., and guests are invited to tune car radios to 95.5 FM to watch the lights come to life with holiday music. The lights traditionally stay up until the first of the year.
Kevin Hetherington said the inspiration came from his childhood.
"When I was younger and I lived with my aunt and uncle, they celebrated Christmas much different than I had ever seen it before," he said. "Large Christmas trees, lights and it just kind of stuck. So through the years, we just started coming up with more ideas and it just never stops."
Kevin Hetherington, who owns Trimmers Lawn and Irrigation Service with Michelle, typically designs the display all year long, and he and employees start putting up the display in August, he said. Michelle Hetherington said the merriment for guests is worth the small increase in their electricity bill during the holiday season.
Gwynn Slavik, of China Spring, and two of her friends were among the visitors Sunday evening. Slavik said her group rented a limousine for their self-guided annual holiday lights tour.
"This is our second annual Christmas Lights Extravaganza, but we've been doing it for several years. We finally just named it," Slavik said. "We read about this in the newspaper and this is the first year we've been out here. We always try to add one or two new addresses to the list every year and this one is up near the top, because it is pretty impressive."
Slavik and her friend admired the custom-built Ferris wheel, constructed out of PVC pipe, and an iron train welded together by the Hetheringtons' son.
"As far as counting the lights, I gave up, but we are somewhere in the range of 400,000 to 500,000 lights," Kevin Hetherington said. "Extension cords, we've got more than 5 miles out here, and every section of light has its own extension cord running to a very small computer, connected to a big computer that syncs everything."
The lights coordinate with 16 songs guests can listen to in their vehicles. The Hetheringtons' neighbor has agreed to let the display expand into their yard next year, he said.
"I love Christmas. Without Jesus Christ, Christmas is nothing," Kevin Hetherington said. "You get to celebrate a little bit of the giving, seeing your family, seeing people you haven't seen in years, and this is our way of saying thank you.
"I mean, it's just lights but it kind of puts a smile on everyone's face."
