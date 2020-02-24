A phone app that puts arborists in contact with gardeners who want their surplus woodchips has dipped its toes into the Waco market.
The free app, ChipDrop, connects tree-trimming companies looking to avoid a trip to the landfill with property owners who want to avoid paying for mulch or logs.
In Waco, as in other markets where the service is still in its infancy, the service remains free until the user base grows.
ChipDrop creator Bryan Kappa of Portland, Oregon, said he created the app five years ago, while working for a tree company in that city.
“For a lot of folks in the gardening community, there’s kind of a tribal knowledge that you can flag down a tree company if you see a truck nearby or you see a tree crew, you can just ask,” Kappa said. “The networking is the trickiest part. For gardeners, you have to be really opportunistic. The app tries, as best as possible, to solve that.”
Rather than paying for a disposal service, the tree company can just drop woodchips or logs off at a person’s home. Two Waco companies have picked it up so far, and just a handful of people have signed up to receive the chips.
“A lot of times we just have one or the other,” Kappa said.
Among the pioneer Waco users is Ashley Nystrom, who lives in rural China Spring and signed up for the app two years ago. Deliveries can range between as little as four yards or as much as 20 yards of woodchips, but Nystrom said she and her husband, Andrew, have hobbies that make the service worth it.
The Nystroms used the app to snag woodchips, and Ashley Nystrom said it was ideal for their 400-square-foot garden. Two weeks ago, they acquired logs from a Madisonville tree firm that was clearing trees for a road expansion, with the idea of using it for Andrew’s woodworking hobby.
“We got a bunch of logs, and it was probably a little bit more than we expected,” said Nystrom, who is a executive director for the Waco city manager’s office. “We’ll probably chop some of it into firewood and mill some of it into lumber.”
There are some drawbacks. In most cases, users have to accept the entire pile, which can be more than they bargained for, and there’s no way of knowing when a company will have material to get rid of ahead of time.
Kappa said the app is particularly popular in the Pacific Northwest, where he first launched it, but it quickly caught on in major cities elsewhere. He said that at the time a handful of services fit the same niche, but his was the first app.
“It grew pretty quickly in Portland and Seattle,” Kappa said. “In California, there’s this dynamic where the cost for dumping in so high, especially in Los Angeles and San Francisco that I can’t get enough homeowners to sign up, but every tree company is desperate to use it.”
Waco isn’t nearly so densely populated. If the app catches on, tree companies would each pay a $20 fee for each load they dispose of with ChipDrop. If it becomes more competitive, people looking for logs or woodchips can offer to pay the $20 fee instead.
“Really all it takes is two or three companies, and then word-of-mouth among homeowners,” Kappa said. “It works best in dense, metro regions, but there’s plenty of smaller cities.”
In Waco, tree companies pay $35.25 a ton to dispose of materials at the Waco Regional Landfill, so there is a financial incentive to find alternatives.
Seth Thompson, an arborist for the local landscaping company Fitzgerald’s, said the company has been registered on the app for some time but usually disposes of wood through Living Earth, a private recycling company, or gives wood chips directly to individuals.
“[ChipDrop] is worth it, but it’s all about location,” Thompson said. “We do have customers that want the woodchips, it just depends on where they live.”
