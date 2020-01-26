The latest phase of work to widen China Spring Road is on the road to completion by Spring 2020, as road crews prepare to reopen a westbound lane of traffic Tuesday.
Workers will move westbound traffic on the road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 1637, into the newly constructed lane to allow the contractor to finish paving tie-ins and complete the construction and paving of the new eastbound lanes.
Eastbound traffic will remain on the existing pavement, in a single-lane configuration until pavement upgrades are complete, Texas Department of Transportation officials stated in a news release.
In the next few weeks, temporary adjustments will be made to the intersection of China Spring Highway and and North River Crossing that will add stop signs in the median for traffic control, pending the installation of permanent signals.
The $11.4 million upgrade to this 2.1-mile stretch of China Spring Road between Wortham Bend Road and North River Crossing began in June 2018. Crews have been widening the roadway to a four-lane highway with a raised median. The project is scheduled for completion this spring, weather permitting, TxDOT officials said.
Motorists should continue to encounter flaggers and temporary delays within the project area, for the duration of the project. TxDOT requested motorists to be cautious and alert for construction personnel and equipment in the work areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.