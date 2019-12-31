After a spring and summer defined by flooding, the Waco area has remained in a persistent-if-moderate drought through the fall and winter.
Most of Central Texas remains drier and warmer than usual, but if the pattern of recent years holds, the coldest days of the winter are still to come, said said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.
“We have had a pretty mild winter and we are in a drought,” Hernandez said. “We’re looking at a pretty moderate-to-severe drought. Looking ahead through the next couple of weeks, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get anything extremely cold or extremely wet. More than anything, we’ll see the drought continue to worsen.”
The National Weather Service reported a new record high for Dec. 9 of 82 degrees at Waco Regional Airport, a 1-degree increase over the last record high in 2012. The Weather Service’s U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook predicts the drought in the region will persist through March.
“Overall, we’re looking at the potential for a drier than normal period,” Hernandez said. “Portions of Central Texas are experiencing severe drought.”
McLennan County is still in moderate drought, characterized by stunted dryland crops, early cattle sales, and more wildfires.
“Although we’re looking at the probabilities of drought increasing, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to get one storm that’s going to move through and provide rainfall. … We do have events that cause flooding, it happens every year,” Hernandez said. “Just because we’re in a drought doesn’t mean it wouldn’t flood during a really big thunderstorm.”
Recent years have seen a cold snap in January or February bring the season’s lowest temperatures.
“It’s too far ahead (to predict), but taking a look back at previous years, that’s when we see the coldest one to two days,” Hernandez said.
Waco Lake Manager Heath McLane said floods caused havoc, closing facilities for for about 50 days of the normal recreation season, which runs from April to September. 2019 was the fifth consecutive year marked by flooding.
“We were closed coming out of winter, we were open for three days and then it flooded again,” McLane said.
He said it is common, at least in Texas, for crowds to taper off in July as temperatures become unbearable, but crowds stayed strong for 2019.
“It seemed like we had better visitation,” McLane said. “I don’t know if it’s because we’d been closed, but we’ve been fully booked almost every weekend all year long.”
The lake flooded in March and again in June but has been steadily dropping below its normal level since August.
“The last five years, we’ve withstood a lot of floods and exercised that flood plan frequently,” McLane said. “We’ve gotten better at it every year.”
Boat ramps and beaches may close if the water continues to recede. McLane said the lake is 5 feet below its normal elevation, and ramps will not be affected until the lake falls 7-to-9 feet below normal.
“Drought is more easily sustained for us, because the facilities just move farther out,” McLane said. “It’s not like they go under water.”
